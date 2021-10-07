Pats deal star DB to Panthers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Stephon Gilmore is headed home.

The Carolina Panthers have acquired veteran cornerback and 2019 NFL Defensive Player of the Year from the New England Patriots for a 2023 sixth-round draft pick.

The move comes after Gilmore – who was raised in Rock Hill, South Carolina, about 26 miles from Carolina's headquarters – and the Patriots failed to come to terms on a new contract.

The Panthers will be on the hook for the remaining portion of Gilmore's $7 million contract – about $5.4 million – and he's set to become an unrestricted free agent next year.

Meanwhile, free agent linebacker Jamie Collins agreed to a new deal with the Patriots. Collins was released on Sept. 28 by the Detroit Lions.

Meyer never mulled resigning

Urban Meyer says he never considered resigning following a viral video of the Jacksonville Jaguars coach at an Ohio bar and adds he has received support from several members of his team's leadership council.

The 57-year-old Meyer also says he had three or four conversations with Jaguars owner Shad Khan and “the message is loud and clear.”

Meyer says team leaders have expressed support while they try to turn the page before hosting Tennessee on Sunday.

Extra points

The Lions put standout center Frank Ragnow on injured reserve. ... 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo's injured calf hasn't healed enough for him to be able to practice but isn't injured enough to rule him out of this week's game. ... Suspended Dallas offensive lineman La'el Collins sued the NFL and Commissioner Roger Goodell, seeking an injunction to stop the remaining two games of a five-game ban over substance-abuse violations. ... Broncos coach Vic Fangio said concussed quarterback Teddy Bridgewater was able to lift weights and attend meetings Wednesday and might practice today.