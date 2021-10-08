Broncos QB has shot to return

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. – Teddy Bridgewater's chances of playing at Pittsburgh this weekend improved Thursday when he returned to practice four days after suffering a concussion against the Baltimore Ravens.

Bridgewater worked with the starters and was listed as limited on the injury report. He remains in the NFL's concussion protocol.

Bridgewater left the Broncos' 23-7 loss to the Ravens at halftime after taking a helmet to his chin from Ravens rookie pass rusher Odafe Oweh. The hit wasn't flagged. Nor was a whistle blown on the previous play when wide receiver/kick returner Diontae Spencer suffered a chest injury when he was hit by cornerback Tavon Young.

Coach Vic Fangio argued both should have been whistled, Oweh for a high hit on the QB and Young for hitting a defenseless receiver.

Fangio sent the plays to NFL headquarters and intimated the league concurred with him.

Mayfield has injured shoulder

Cleveland quarterback Baker Mayfield has a partially torn labrum in his left, non-throwing shoulder that does not require surgery at this time, a person familiar with the injury told The Associated Press on Thursday.

Mayfield, who had his shoulder pop out while he attempted to make a tackle last month against Houston, will continue to play as long as the injury doesn't worsen.

It's possible Mayfield can make it through the season and then undergo a procedure to fix the tear.

The Browns have veteran Case Keenum as a backup to Mayfield should they need him.

Falcons' Ridley out against Jets

Atlanta Falcons leading receiver Calvin Ridley will not play in Sunday's game against the New York Jets in London for personal reasons.

After Ridley was not present for Thursday's practice, the Falcons announced he would not accompany the team to London “due to a personal matter.”

Ridley leads Atlanta with 27 catches for 255 yards and a touchdown.