Smith joins Packers day after his release from Cowboys

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Former Bishop Luers and Notre Dame star Jaylon Smith has joined the Green Bay Packers, one day after the Dallas Cowboys released the veteran linebacker.

The Packers officially announced Thursday afternoon that they had signed Smith. Packers coach Matt LaFleur had talked earlier in the day about how the former Cowboy would fit in with the Packers.

“I just think (he's) a veteran guy who's played at a really high level and just can bring kind of a mentality and leadership to our defense,” LaFleur said.

“Certainly he's going to be behind quite a bit, being the fact we're heading to Week 5 and it's a totally different system, so there's going to be a lot of work that needs to be put in, not only from him but from our coaching staff to get him up to speed, but we'll let him kind of come in here and compete to play.”

LaFleur added that it's “highly unlikely” that Smith would play for the Packers (3-1) as soon as Sunday's game in Cincinnati (3-1).

Smith made the Pro Bowl as an injury replacement in 2019 and led the Cowboys in tackles each of the past two seasons, but his play had dipped over the past year. Smith played just 16 snaps in a season-opening loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as the Cowboys cleared the way for rookie linebacker Micah Parsons, the 12th overall pick in this year's draft.

The Cowboys released Smith at the same time they anticipated getting linebacker Keanu Neal back after the converted safety missed two games because of a positive COVID-19 test.

“I like him as a person, and he's a super friendly, happy guy, even on the field,” Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said Wednesday when he was asked about Smith.

“He's a fierce competitor, but he always has a smile on his face. So I appreciate that about him, and it was just more of a respectful competitor-to-competitor conversation after the game.”

Smith's move to Green Bay would reunite him with LaFleur, who spent the 2014 season as Notre Dame's quarterbacks coach when Smith was starring for the Irish.

Smith won the Butkus Award as college football's most outstanding linebacker the following year and then suffered a severe knee injury in the Fiesta Bowl that dropped him into the second round of the 2016 draft and caused him to miss his entire rookie season.

LaFleur said Smith was one of his favorite players during his year at Notre Dame.

“He's got a great presence, No. 1,” LaFleur said. “He's got an infectious personality. He's a guy that everybody on the team really gravitated to, was a great leader not only by example but vocal as well. And then he was a pretty damn good player, too. He was the complete package.”

Smith arrived at Notre Dame in 2013 as one of the most decorated recruits of coach Brian Kelly's tenure with the Irish. He led Bishop Luers to four straight Class 2A state championships and won the Butkus Award as the best high school linebacker in the country in 2012.

When Smith was drafted by the Cowboys in 2016, he was reunited with brother Rod Smith, a Harding graduate who played for Dallas at the time.