Gruden faces possible discipline over racist email

The NFL reacted strongly and quickly Friday to a report that Jon Gruden used a racist comment about NFL Players Association leader DeMaurice Smith in an email 10 years ago.

A Wall Street Journal story noted that Gruden, then working for ESPN and now coach of the Las Vegas Raiders, referred in a racist way to Smith's facial features.

“The email from Jon Gruden denigrating DeMaurice Smith is appalling, abhorrent and wholly contrary to the NFL's values,” NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said. “We condemn the statement and regret any harm that its publication may inflict on Mr. Smith or anyone else.”

The league is looking into the matter, and a person familiar with that probe told The Associated Press that disciplinary action is possible for Gruden.

Wilson hurts hand in Seahawks' loss

Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson was to see a hand specialist Friday regarding his injured right middle finger. Seattle coach Pete Carroll declined to go into many specifics about the injury suffered in the Seahawks' 26-17 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday.

Wilson was injured in the third quarter when his fingers hit the arm of defensive tackle Aaron Donald on the follow through of a pass attempt. Wilson tried to play one more series and threw one more pass before giving way to Geno Smith in the fourth quarter.

Cowboys' Collins accused of bribery

The NFL accused Dallas Cowboys offensive lineman La'el Collins of trying to bribe a drug-testing official before the player was suspended five games for a violation of the substance-abuse policy, according to court documents released Friday.

The allegation surfaced in a federal court case after Collins sued the league, its management council and Commission Roger Goodell while seeking an injunction to stop the suspension with two games remaining.

The NFL said the person who collects specimens for testing wrote in his notes that in November 2020, Collins asked to meet with him “man to man” and said he felt he was “being tested too much because (they) were seeing each other every day.”

The collector said Collins asked if there was something “we could do” and offered $5,000, and later $10,000, according to the NFL's filing in response to Collins' request for an injunction.

Player agent Peter Schaffer, one of Collins' representatives, strongly denied the allegations of bribery against Collins, who was recovering from hip surgery at the time and didn't play in 2020.