Sunday, October 10, 2021 1:00 am
Jaws' Week 5 Picks
|N.Y. Jets vs Atlanta (London), 9:30 a.m.
|Maybe we can leave these teams across the pond.
|Falcons 23-20
|Denver at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.
|Both QBs are hurting as are the teams' psyches.
|Steelers 24-21
|Detroit at Minnesota, 1 p.m.
|Give Lions credit for creativity in turnovers. Vikings need this.
|Vikings 26-20
|Green Bay at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.
|Packers are rolling. Bengals are growing. Interesting.
|Packers 30-21
|Miami at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.
|Dolphins can't score. Bucs try to get back to normal.
|Bucs 30-17
|New England at Houston, 1 p.m.
|Patriots are hurting across O-line. Really shouldn't matter.
|Patriots 17-10
|New Orleans at Washington, 1 p.m.
|Two roller-coaster teams. Who's rising? Who's falling?
|Saints 27-24
|Philadelphia at Carolina, 1 p.m.
|Panthers defense gets a chance to get back in form.
|Panthers 27-17
|Tennessee at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.
|Horrible loss for Titans at Jets. Urban Meyer on hot seat.
|Titans 28-24
|Chicago at Las Vegas, 4:05 p.m.
|Vegas back home and defensive front may have Fields day.
|Raiders 33-20
|Cleveland at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m.
|Browns defense gets huge test by Herbert, Chargers.
|Chargers 27-25
|N.Y. Giants at Dallas, 4:25 p.m.
|Cowboys cut Jaylon Smith, but defense has become a beast.
|Cowboys 27-10
|San Francisco at Arizona, 4:25 p.m.
|Cardinals are rolling and 49ers have QB issues.
|Cardinals 25-17
|Buffalo at Kansas City, 8:20 p.m.
|AFC title game rematch sees Bills in better position.
|Bills 35-30
|Colts at Baltimore, 8:15 p.m. (Mon.)
|Ravens culture is magical and too much for Colts.
|Ravens 30-20
Last week: 9-7; Season 35-29
– Mark Jaworski, The Journal Gazette
mjaworski@jg.net
