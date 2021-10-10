The Journal Gazette
 
    Jaws' Week 5 Picks

    Schedule Comments Predictions
    N.Y. Jets vs Atlanta (London), 9:30 a.m. Maybe we can leave these teams across the pond. Falcons 23-20
    Denver at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m. Both QBs are hurting as are the teams' psyches. Steelers 24-21
    Detroit at Minnesota, 1 p.m. Give Lions credit for creativity in turnovers. Vikings need this. Vikings 26-20
    Green Bay at Cincinnati, 1 p.m. Packers are rolling. Bengals are growing. Interesting. Packers 30-21
    Miami at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m. Dolphins can't score. Bucs try to get back to normal. Bucs 30-17
    New England at Houston, 1 p.m. Patriots are hurting across O-line. Really shouldn't matter. Patriots 17-10
    New Orleans at Washington, 1 p.m. Two roller-coaster teams. Who's rising? Who's falling? Saints 27-24
    Philadelphia at Carolina, 1 p.m. Panthers defense gets a chance to get back in form. Panthers 27-17
    Tennessee at Jacksonville, 1 p.m. Horrible loss for Titans at Jets. Urban Meyer on hot seat. Titans 28-24
    Chicago at Las Vegas, 4:05 p.m. Vegas back home and defensive front may have Fields day. Raiders 33-20
    Cleveland at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m. Browns defense gets huge test by Herbert, Chargers. Chargers 27-25
    N.Y. Giants at Dallas, 4:25 p.m. Cowboys cut Jaylon Smith, but defense has become a beast. Cowboys 27-10
    San Francisco at Arizona, 4:25 p.m. Cardinals are rolling and 49ers have QB issues. Cardinals 25-17
    Buffalo at Kansas City, 8:20 p.m. AFC title game rematch sees Bills in better position. Bills 35-30
    Colts at Baltimore, 8:15 p.m. (Mon.) Ravens culture is magical and too much for Colts. Ravens 30-20

    Last week: 9-7; Season 35-29

    – Mark Jaworski, The Journal Gazette

    mjaworski@jg.net

