Jaws' Week 5 Picks

N.Y. Jets vs Atlanta (London), 9:30 a.m. Maybe we can leave these teams across the pond. Falcons 23-20

Denver at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m. Both QBs are hurting as are the teams' psyches. Steelers 24-21

Detroit at Minnesota, 1 p.m. Give Lions credit for creativity in turnovers. Vikings need this. Vikings 26-20

Green Bay at Cincinnati, 1 p.m. Packers are rolling. Bengals are growing. Interesting. Packers 30-21

Miami at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m. Dolphins can't score. Bucs try to get back to normal. Bucs 30-17

New England at Houston, 1 p.m. Patriots are hurting across O-line. Really shouldn't matter. Patriots 17-10

New Orleans at Washington, 1 p.m. Two roller-coaster teams. Who's rising? Who's falling? Saints 27-24

Philadelphia at Carolina, 1 p.m. Panthers defense gets a chance to get back in form. Panthers 27-17

Tennessee at Jacksonville, 1 p.m. Horrible loss for Titans at Jets. Urban Meyer on hot seat. Titans 28-24

Chicago at Las Vegas, 4:05 p.m. Vegas back home and defensive front may have Fields day. Raiders 33-20

Cleveland at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m. Browns defense gets huge test by Herbert, Chargers. Chargers 27-25

N.Y. Giants at Dallas, 4:25 p.m. Cowboys cut Jaylon Smith, but defense has become a beast. Cowboys 27-10

San Francisco at Arizona, 4:25 p.m. Cardinals are rolling and 49ers have QB issues. Cardinals 25-17

Buffalo at Kansas City, 8:20 p.m. AFC title game rematch sees Bills in better position. Bills 35-30