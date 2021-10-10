Raiders' Carr to face old friend in Bears' Mack

When Derek Carr and Khalil Mack joined the Raiders together seven years ago, they vowed to do their best to turn the struggling franchise around.

It all seemed to be on the right track when the two helped the Raiders end a 13-year playoff drought in 2016, but that was followed by a disappointing season and then a trade that sent Mack to Chicago for a haul of draft picks.

Now as Mack is set to visit Las Vegas today with the Bears (2-2), Carr still misses the player he calls one of my best friends in the whole world even as the Raiders (3-1) show signs of returning to contention.

I love him to death, Carr said. He knows that. Its no secret, everyone knows how close we are. Thats not hidden any way. Not only is he one of the best players living in the world today. Hes one of the best people and when that trade happened it broke my heart.

It took the Raiders time to get over that deal as Macks absence contributed to the Raiders having one of the leagues worst defenses the past three years as they struggled to a 19-29 record. But with an improved pass rush led by Maxx Crosby and Yannick Ngakoue, the Raiders have gotten off to a strong start this season despite losing 28-14 to the Chargers last week.

Its not always going to be perfect, Carr said. But I think weve seen a team with a desire and hunger and an ability to win, and I think thats been an impressive thing.

The Bears had a game that was far from perfect two weeks ago when they were held to 47 yards in rookie quarterback Justin Fields first start and lost 26-6 to Cleveland. Chicago fared much better last week when Fields threw for 209 yards in a 24-14 win over Detroit, earning him the starting job today.

I feel like Ive grown in pretty much every area, Fields said. Usually like when I make a mistake in a game or make a mistake in practice, I just try to focus on those things each and every day and just get better.