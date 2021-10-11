Chargers top Browns in back and forth game

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Austin Ekeler scored three touchdowns, including a 3-yard score with 1:31 remaining, as the Los Angeles Chargers defeated the Cleveland Browns 47-42 Sunday.

Justin Herbert had his record 11th 300-yard game with 398 yards passing and tied a career-high with four touchdowns. Mike Williams had 165 receiving yards and caught two TD passes for the Chargers, off to their first 4-1 start since 2014.

The game saw one tie and eight lead changes, including four lead changes in the final 15 minutes when the teams combined for 41 points.

Ekeler finished with 119 scrimmage yards (66 rushing, 53 receiving). Los Angeles, under first-year coach Brandon Staley, leads the AFC West after losses by Denver and Las Vegas.

Herbert has the most 300-yard games by any quarterback in their first two years in the league.

Browns running back Nick Chubb rushed for 161 yards, and Baker Mayfield went 23 of 32 for 306 yards and two touchdowns. David Njoku had 149 receiving yards for Cleveland (3-2).

PACKERS 25, BENGALS 22, OT: In Cincinnati, Mason Crosby hit a 49-yard field goal in overtime after missing three straight attempts to lift Green Bay.

Crosby missed potential winners with 2:12 and then 3 seconds left in regulation, and missed another attempt in overtime before finally winning it. Heading into the game he was 44 of 46 on field goal attempts since the start of the 2019 season.

VIKINGS 19, LIONS 17: In Minneapolis, Greg Joseph made a 54-yard field goal as time expired as Minnesota (2-3) kept Detroit (0-5) winless.

CARDINALS 17, 49ERS 10: In Glendale, Arizona, DeAndre Hopkins hauled in a difficult 9-yard touchdown catch with 5:13 left as Arizona remained undefeated. The Cardinals are 5-0 for the first time since 1974 when they played in St. Louis.