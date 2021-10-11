Postgame Blitz

Passing

Tom Brady, Buccaneers, threw for 411 yards and five touchdowns – the first time in his he had more than 400 yards with five TDs in a game – as Tampa Bay beat Miami 45-17.

Justin Herbert, Chargers, had 398 yards passing, four touchdown throws, and also ran for a score, in Los Angeles' 47-42 win over Cleveland.

Jameis Winston, Saints, had four touchdown passes as New Orleans beat Washington 33-22.

Aaron Rodgers, Packers, threw for 344 yards and two scores in Green Bay's 25-22 overtime win at Cincinnati.

Matt Ryan, Falcons, passed for 342 yards and two touchdowns in Atlanta's 27-20 win over the New York Jets in London.

Davis Mills, Texans, had three TD tosses and 312 yards in Houston's 25-22 loss to New England.

Rushing

Derrick Henry, Titans, ran for 130 yards and three touchdowns in Tennessee's 37-19 win at Jacksonville.

James Robinson, Jaguars, had a career-high 149 yards and scored a touchdown on 18 carries.

Nick Chubb, Browns, rushed for 161 yards and a touchdown on 21 carries.

Ezekiel Elliott, Cowboys, finished with 110 yards and a 13-yard scoring run in the fourth quarter of Dallas' 44-20 triumph over the New York Giants.

Najee Harris, Steelers, rushed for a career-high 122 yards and a TD on 23 carries in Pittsburgh's 27-19 win over Denver.

Receiving

Mike Williams, Chargers, caught eight passes for 165 yards and two touchdowns.

Kyle Pitts, Falcons, had nine receptions for 119 yards and his first NFL TD.

Antonio Brown and Mike Evans, Buccaneers, each caught two touchdown passes. Brown also became the fastest NFL player to 900 career catches.

Running back Myles Gaskin, Dolphins, caught 10 passes for 74 yards, including touchdown receptions of 1 and 37 yards.

Special teams

Greg Joseph, Vikings, made a 54-yard field goal as time expired to give Minnesota a 19-17 victory over winless Detroit. He finished with four field goals, including a career-best 55-yarder.

Nick Folk, Patriots, booted a 21-yard field goal with 15 seconds left that lifted New England.

T.J. Edwards, Eagles, blocked a punt by Carolina that Philadelphia turned into the go-ahead touchdown in a 21-18 victory.

Defense

Kevin Byard, Titans, returned a fumble 30 yards for a score and also had an interception.

Darius Slay, Eagles, had two interceptions.

Anthony Brown, Cowboys, returned an interception 45 yards for a score.

– Associated Press