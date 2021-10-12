Bates still has much to prove to NFL

There must be times when Jessie Bates' fist gets sore because it seems he's always punching up to break through another ceiling to the next level.

The Snider graduate had to fight to earn a scholarship to a Power Five football conference. Then he had to battle to help make Wake Forest into a winning program. Now the safety is doing the same thing with the Cincinnati Bengals while also trying to earn a contract extension.

“That's just part of my journey,” Bates said. “I always tell people that everybody's journey is very unique, but sometimes other people's are like mine where they do have to prove themselves. I just stay grounded and prove the right people right and not just the doubters wrong.”

There's always been a chip on his shoulder, which he uses as a positive, a need to always prove himself. He says that's the attitude his single mother raised him with, and Snider coach Kurt Tippmann and his staff reinforced.

“I think that's what's good about Coach Tipp,” Bates said. “A lot of this stuff relates to life as well, and you just have to control your attitude and what you can (do) and let the rest play itself out. Always seeing the bigger picture has always been my M.O. throughout my journey.”

After leaving Wake Forest a year early, Bates has become the Bengals' defensive captain in the fourth and final year of his rookie contract. He's Cincinnati's defensive starter with the longest tenure and was recently ranked among the top 100 players in the game, after accumulating more than 100 tackles per season in his first three years in the NFL.

After Sunday's overtime home loss to Green Bay, Cincinnati is 3-2 heading into this week's game at Detroit. The last time Cincinnati started 4-2 was in Bates' rookie season in 2018, when the Bengals finished 6-10. They were 2-14 in 2019 and 4-11-1 last year.

“This is our first time in a little while having some momentum here,” Bates said. “The stadium is as loud as it's ever been. People are starting to recognize you more like when you're at a gas station. It's been good, but it's a long season, and we play 17 games now. This thing can go south or keep on going up week by week.”

Bates missed Cincinnati's Sept. 30 game, a 24-21 win over Jacksonville, because of a neck injury, but he came back to lead the Bengals with nine tackles against the Packers.

Bates never takes any success for granted because the fight has been too hard to reach a hand up to grip the next level. Part of that process is good, he says, because it's helping him continue to get better.

“That's why I have put myself in a position where I didn't have to take a contract this year,” Bates said. “I can just play my normal ball and do what I do. I haven't played my best ball yet, and I have to play better and figure out a way to impact the game differently. The biggest thing is knowing the whole defense and why we are running this type of defense, putting myself in better position that way to be prepared and knowing other people's spots.”

Maybe the best part about being a Bengal right now is that the defense is the team's strength, but everyone expects the offense led by second-year quarterback Joe Burrow to continually improve. There will be more chances to reach higher.

“It's coming along, he said. “I just have to keep going.”