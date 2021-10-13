Jaws' Pick: Bucs at Eagles

Tampa Bay at Philadelphia

When: 8:20 p.m. today (NFL Network)

Records: Buccaneers 4-1; Eagles 2-3

The skinny: Tampa Bay QB Tom Brady is coming off a 411-yard, 5-TD masterpiece in a rout of Miami. He also is dealing with an injured thowing hand. Philadelphia is coming off an impressive win over a solid Carolina team and has good secondary, but it doesn't have the offense to keep up with the Super Bowl champs. Eagles QB Jalen Hurts has thrown for 300 yards in four of his nine starts and run for 45-plus yards in six of them. He'll need more of that tonight.

Prediction: Bucs 28-21

Last week: 13-3; Season 48-32

-- Mark Jaworski, The Journal Gazette

