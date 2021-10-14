Ailing Garrett, Chubb sit out Browns practice

BEREA, Ohio – The Browns have an all-star roster of players hurt as they begin preparing for the unbeaten Cardinals.

NFL sacks leader Myles Garrett and star running back Nick Chubb were two of several key players not practicing because of injuries Wednesday.

Garrett, who has seven sacks, is dealing with knee and ankle issues. Chubb rushed for 161 yards on Sunday. He's dealing with a calf issue, the team reported before practice. Chubb has 523 yards and four touchdowns this season.

Before Wednesday's workout, the Browns said Garrett will sit out along with Chubb, defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (elbow, knee), starting right tackle Jack Conklin (knee), running back Kareem Hunt (wrist, knee), defensive end Takk McKinley (ankle, knee), tight end David Njoku (knee), linebacker Malcolm Smith (abdomen) and center JC Tretter (knee).

Injury updates

Panthers coach Matt Rhule said running back Christian McCaffrey (hamstring) is “50-50” for Carolina's game against the Vikings. ... Texans quarterback Tyrod Taylor (hamstring) won't come off injured reserve this week, and left tackle Laremy Tunsil will have thumb surgery and is expected to be out at least a month. ... The Chiefs practiced without wide receiver Tyreek Hill (quadriceps) and pass rusher Chris Jones (wrist), linebacker Anthony Hitchens (knee), defensive back Charvarius Ward (quad) and starting guard Joe Thuney (broken hand). ... The Cardinals will be without two starters – and probably a third – against the Browns. Tight end Maxx Williams (knee) is out for the season. Pro Bowl center Rodney Hudson (ribs) will miss the Browns game, while linebacker Chandler Jones is doubtful after testing positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday. ... Daniel Jones has made progress since suffering a concussion last weekend and there's a chance the Giants quarterback will play against the Rams. Running back Saquon Barkley (ankle), wide receiver Kenny Golladay (knee) and left tackle Andrew Thomas (foot) also did not practice.

Gruden dropped by Madden game

Jon Gruden is being dropped from the Madden NFL 22 video game after he resigned as coach of the Las Vegas Raiders because it was reported that he used racist, homophobic and misogynistic language in emails.

EA Sports tweeted Wednesday that it was “taking steps to remove” Gruden from the latest version of its popular pro football game and would “replace him with a general likeness via a title update in the coming weeks.”