    Sunday, October 17, 2021 1:00 am

    Jaws' Week 6 Picks

    Schedule Comments Predictions
    Miami vs Jacksonville, 9:30 a.m. This is not the way to grow the game in Europe. Dolphins 21-17
    Cincinnati at Detroit, 1 p.m. Bengals showing toughness. Lions showing creative way to lose. Bengals 27-14
    Green Bay at Chicago, 1 p.m. Packers showing resiliency while Bears defense improving. Packers 24-21
    Houston at Indianapolis, 1 p.m. Devastating loss for Colts, but get to regroup at home Colts 27-20
    Kansas City at Washington, 1 p.m. Chiefs defense is awful and now it's affecting the offense. Chiefs 26-24
    L.A. Chargers at Baltimore, 1 p.m. Battle of star QBs: Herbert a stud. Lamar is amazing. Ravens 33-30
    L.A. Rams at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m. Rams' toughest foe is travel, not battered Giants. Rams 28-16
    Minnesota at Carolina, 1 p.m. Two teams desperately trying to form their identity. Vikings 14-10
    Arizona at Cleveland, 4:05 p.m. Cardinals only unbeaten team. That ends on shores of Lake Erie. Browns 37-35
    Dallas at New England, 4:25 p.m. Cowboys are scoring at will. Patriots will be tested. Cowboys 26-21
    Las Vegas at Denver, 4:25 p.m. Raiders' season just imploded. Broncos take advantage. Broncos 20-17
    Seattle at Pittsburgh, 8:20 p.m. Seahawks' season without Wilson's magic will go poof. Steelers 27-23
    Buffalo at Tenn., 8:15 p.m. (Mon.) Bills are class of AFC and will show nation. Bills 32-24

    Byes: N.Y. Jets, Atlanta, New Orleans, San Francisco

    Last week: 13-3; Season: 48-32

    – Mark Jaworski, The Journal Gazette

    mjaworski@jg.net

