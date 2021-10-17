Jaws' Week 6 Picks

Schedule Comments Predictions

Miami vs Jacksonville, 9:30 a.m. This is not the way to grow the game in Europe. Dolphins 21-17

Cincinnati at Detroit, 1 p.m. Bengals showing toughness. Lions showing creative way to lose. Bengals 27-14

Green Bay at Chicago, 1 p.m. Packers showing resiliency while Bears defense improving. Packers 24-21

Houston at Indianapolis, 1 p.m. Devastating loss for Colts, but get to regroup at home Colts 27-20

Kansas City at Washington, 1 p.m. Chiefs defense is awful and now it's affecting the offense. Chiefs 26-24

L.A. Chargers at Baltimore, 1 p.m. Battle of star QBs: Herbert a stud. Lamar is amazing. Ravens 33-30

L.A. Rams at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m. Rams' toughest foe is travel, not battered Giants. Rams 28-16

Minnesota at Carolina, 1 p.m. Two teams desperately trying to form their identity. Vikings 14-10

Arizona at Cleveland, 4:05 p.m. Cardinals only unbeaten team. That ends on shores of Lake Erie. Browns 37-35

Dallas at New England, 4:25 p.m. Cowboys are scoring at will. Patriots will be tested. Cowboys 26-21

Las Vegas at Denver, 4:25 p.m. Raiders' season just imploded. Broncos take advantage. Broncos 20-17

Seattle at Pittsburgh, 8:20 p.m. Seahawks' season without Wilson's magic will go poof. Steelers 27-23