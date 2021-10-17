Sunday, October 17, 2021 1:00 am
Jaws' Week 6 Picks
|Miami vs Jacksonville, 9:30 a.m.
|This is not the way to grow the game in Europe.
|Dolphins 21-17
|Cincinnati at Detroit, 1 p.m.
|Bengals showing toughness. Lions showing creative way to lose.
|Bengals 27-14
|Green Bay at Chicago, 1 p.m.
|Packers showing resiliency while Bears defense improving.
|Packers 24-21
|Houston at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.
|Devastating loss for Colts, but get to regroup at home
|Colts 27-20
|Kansas City at Washington, 1 p.m.
|Chiefs defense is awful and now it's affecting the offense.
|Chiefs 26-24
|L.A. Chargers at Baltimore, 1 p.m.
|Battle of star QBs: Herbert a stud. Lamar is amazing.
|Ravens 33-30
|L.A. Rams at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.
|Rams' toughest foe is travel, not battered Giants.
|Rams 28-16
|Minnesota at Carolina, 1 p.m.
|Two teams desperately trying to form their identity.
|Vikings 14-10
|Arizona at Cleveland, 4:05 p.m.
|Cardinals only unbeaten team. That ends on shores of Lake Erie.
|Browns 37-35
|Dallas at New England, 4:25 p.m.
|Cowboys are scoring at will. Patriots will be tested.
|Cowboys 26-21
|Las Vegas at Denver, 4:25 p.m.
|Raiders' season just imploded. Broncos take advantage.
|Broncos 20-17
|Seattle at Pittsburgh, 8:20 p.m.
|Seahawks' season without Wilson's magic will go poof.
|Steelers 27-23
|Buffalo at Tenn., 8:15 p.m. (Mon.)
|Bills are class of AFC and will show nation.
|Bills 32-24
Byes: N.Y. Jets, Atlanta, New Orleans, San Francisco
Last week: 13-3; Season: 48-32
– Mark Jaworski, The Journal Gazette
mjaworski@jg.net
