Cardinals stay unbeaten, leave Browns hurting

CLEVELAND – As loud music blasted inside Arizona's locker room, players danced and could be heard shouting “undefeated” while coach Kliff Kingsbury smiled at the wild scene via a FaceTime call from home.

The Cardinals survived – undaunted and perfect.

Kyler Murray threw four touchdown passes as the Cardinals remained the NFL's only unbeaten team and continued their best start since 1974 – without Kingsbury on Sunday – with a 37-14 win over the battered, reeling Cleveland Browns.

The Cardinals (6-0) built a 20-0 lead in the first half and kept their perfect record intact despite not having Kingsbury or star linebacker Chandler Jones, who both tested positive for COVID-19 last week.

“It was a rough week,” said Cardinals defensive coordinator Vance Joseph, who took on some of Kingsbury's duties. “No one wavered. No one blinked. Every day it was bad news.”

Murray connected with DeAndre Hopkins for two TDs, and Arizona's quarterback came up with a clutch play whenever the Cardinals needed one.

The Browns (3-3) have lost two straight under coach Kevin Stefanski for the first time, and Cleveland has bigger concerns, notably a growing list of major injuries.

The latest was to running back Kareem Hunt, carted to the locker room in the fourth quarter with a calf injury. Stefanski said Hunt did not injure his Achilles tendon and will undergo further imaging today.

Cleveland was already missing star running back Nick Chubb (calf) and the Browns, who host Denver on Thursday night, played without both their starting offensive tackles.

Also, quarterback Baker Mayfield reinjured his left shoulder and wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. briefly left with a shoulder issue. Mayfield committed three turnovers: two fumbles and an interception.

Mayfield's left arm was in a sling as addressed the media following the game.

“I mean, it dislocated again and then slipped out again on a non-contact play, so just got to figure out a way to get better,” said Mayfield, who was asked if he plans to play Thursday night.

“Absolutely,” he said.

The Browns were trailing 23-14 when Cardinals star defensive end J.J. Watt chased down Mayfield and forced a fumble by sweeping out the QB's legs. Mayfield stayed down for several minutes – with Watt kneeling nearby – and was twice examined in the medical tent, but stayed in.

After his fumble, Murray made the Browns pay by throwing a 9-yard pass to a wide-open Hopkins to put the Cardinals ahead 30-14.

Later, Hunt was not targeted on a pass play and the bruising back crumpled to the ground without contact. He was unable to put any weight on his leg while being assisted to the sideline.

Desperate for a positive play, the Browns got one on the final snap of the first half as Mayfield completed a 57-yard TD pass to Donovan Peoples-Jones.

Cleveland's defense helped the Cardinals by committing four penalties for 43 yards on Arizona's second scoring drive.

Two of the calls went against tackle Malik McDowell.

On third-and-goal, Murray hit Hopkins with a short pass and he eluded two tacklers for a 13-yard TD to make it 14-0.