Hilton's return helps ease the pain

INDIANAPOLIS – These are ways to ease the pain: Novocaine. Ibuprofen. A home game against the Houston Texans.

The last one worked faster than Tylenol on Sunday for the Colts. The sting from the blown lead at Baltimore, the restless noise from a 1-4 start, the concerns that this season might already be slipping away – all soothed by one walk-in-the-park afternoon. The Lucas Oil Stadium roof was open, so the sun came shining in, figuratively and literally. For a week, anyway.

Really, how much can a 31-3 win over the Texans (1-5) mean? Put it this way: Houston lost its previous road game at Buffalo 40-0. Imagine the panic in the Indianapolis streets had the Colts lost Sunday. But that wasn't going to happen. Not after the All-Pro soliloquy from T.Y. Hilton the day before.

The star receiver was finally coming back from the neck injury that required preseason surgery and, for a few dark days in the summer, had him wondering if he would or should play again. Among those helping talk him into staying at football: Andrew Luck. Hilton's revival was to begin Sunday. Same for his team, or at least that was the plan. Really, it was now or never. The Colts always ask someone to speak after walk-through practice on Saturday, so Hilton had the floor this time, and apparently turned into Knute Rockne.

“I'll never forget, and I don't think anybody will ever forget what was said Saturday morning,” coach Frank Reich said. “It was special, given in a way only T.Y. could do it.”

Carson Wentz said it gave “definitely gave me goosebumps, gave me some chills.”

As for the topic, Reich wasn't spilling that. Neither was Wentz. That'd be up to Hilton.

“I spoke from the heart. A lot of guys felt that,” Hilton said. “I just told them what I was going through. ... Do I remember what I said? No. But I just spoke from the heart.”

Oh, and one other thing. “When T.Y. speaks,” Hilton said, “pretty much everybody listens.”

There he was 24 hours later, walking into Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday morning in a No. 45 Michael Jordan Chicago Bulls jersey. Get the message? No? That was Jordan's number when he returned from retirement in 1995, on his way to three more NBA championships. That return, by the way, started just down the street against the Pacers in Market Square Arena.

But then, of course, something good had to happen, or else it's a fairy tale gone bust. No problem. The defense didn't give up a touchdown. The offense buried the Texans beneath big plays. Jonathan Taylor gained seven yards rushing on his first four carries. His fifth went for 83 yards, seemingly running from the Peyton Manning statue on the north edge of Lucas Oil Stadium to the Hurst Beans parking lot on the south – the franchise's longest rushing play ever. Wentz threw a 51-yard touchdown pass to Parris Campbell, a 28-yard score to Mo Alie-Cox.

Hilton felt his emotions bubbling when he came through the tunnel to the field. “Just hearing those fans makes it all worth it,” he said later. The Colts' first play from scrimmage was a 12-yard pass to him. Any doubt the offense would look Hilton's way immediately? “Nope,” Wentz said.

Their second play of the second quarter was a Wentz-Hilton production that went 52 yards. Hilton injured his quad after four catches for 80 yards and said afterward he'd be fine. He had accomplished what he wanted Sunday.

“They just feed off my energy,” he said. “I just mean so much to them, so I'm glad I did it.”

By then, the Colts seemed especially happy for a 2-4 team.

“I hope we're just scratching the surface,” Reich said. “We have to keep building. This is why this was so important to win like this. We have to feel what that feels like.”

Clearly, the offense is starting to become a big-chunk menace. The Colts had seven plays go for 20 or more yards the week before against Baltimore. More of the same Sunday. Wentz has now thrown 193 times in his get-acquainted season in Indianapolis with only one interception. And No. 13 is back. Or is it No. 45? Whatever.

So all was well this particular Sunday. Should the Tennessee Titans lose to Buffalo tonight, Indianapolis will be a game out of first in the AFC South. After next week's arduous trip to San Francisco, four of the next five games will be at home. That will include a date with the Titans on Oct. 31. Halloween could be pivotal. There will be better opponents ahead than the Houston Texans, but at least the Colts can see the path again.

“You can expect us to be rolling,” Hilton said. And when T.Y. talks ...

Mike Lopresti's columns appear periodically in The Journal Gazette.