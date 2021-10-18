Postgame blitz

Passing

Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs, was 32 of 47 for 397 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions in Kansas City's 31-13 win over Washington.

Kirk Cousins, Vikings, went 33 of 48 for 373 yards and three touchdowns in Minnesota's 34-28 overtime victory over Carolina.

Joe Burrow, Bengals, threw for 271 yards and three touchdowns in Cincinnati's 34-11 win over Detroit.

Rushing

Jonathan Taylor, Colts, had 14 rushes for 145 yards – including an 83-yard scamper – and two touchdowns in Indianapolis' 31-3 win over Houston.

Dalvin Cook, Vikings, rushed for 140 yards and a touchdown on 29 carries.

Khalil Herbert, Bears, had 19 carries for 97 yards and a touchdown in Chicago's 24-14 loss to Green Bay.

Joe Mixon, Bengals, had 94 yards rushing on 18 carries and added five receptions for 59 yards – including a 40-yard touchdown.

Receiving

CeeDee Lamb, Cowboys, caught nine passes for 149 yards and two touchdowns, including the 35-yard winner in overtime in Dallas' 35-29 victory over New England.

Cooper Kupp, Rams, had nine receptions for 130 yards and two touchdowns in Los Angeles' 38-11 win over the New York Giants.

Adam Thielen, Vikings, caught 11 passes for 126 yards and a touchdown.

Donovan Peoples-Jones, Browns, had four receptions for 101 yards and two touchdowns in Cleveland's 37-14 loss to Arizona.

Special teams

Matthew Wright, Jaguars, was 3 for 3 on field goals, including a 53-yarder as time expired to give Jacksonville a 23-20 win over Miami in London. Wright also connected from 54 and 40 yards.

Jack Fox, Lions, averaged 55.5 yards on six punts.

Defense

Trevon Diggs, Cowboys, returned a fourth-quarter interception 42 yards for a touchdown.

Maxx Crosby, Raiders, had three sacks in Las Vegas' 34-24 win over Denver.

Taylor Rapp, Rams, had two interceptions.

Xavier McKinney, Giants, had two interceptions.

Jordan Hicks and Markus Golden, Cardinals, each had two sacks.

Kenny Clark, Packers, had two sacks.

Jonathan Greenard, Texans, had two sacks.

