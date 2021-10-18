Rodgers has last word as Packers top Bears

CHICAGO – Aaron Rodgers didn't need to say it. He couldn't resist.

Rodgers turned toward the crowd after running for a touchdown to help secure yet another win for Green Bay over Chicago. Then, he yelled, “I still own you! I still own you!”

Who would argue?

Rodgers threw for two touchdowns and ran for another to lead the Packers to a 24-14 victory over the Bears on Sunday.

“I love playing in Soldier Field,” Rodgers said. “I said this week I have a lot of respect for the fans. I'm sure there's a little bit of respect coming back my way, not a lot of love I'm sure. Had a lot of great moments on this field, a lot of great battles.”

The Packers (5-1) beat the Bears (3-3) for the 20th time in 23 games counting the playoffs and improved to 22-5 with Rodgers as the starter against Chicago. They also prevented their rivals from tying them for the NFC North lead.

Rodgers shook off a sluggish start, throwing a 1-yard touchdown to Allen Lazard in the second quarter and a 12-yarder to Aaron Jones in the third to make it 17-7.

Rodgers put away the Bears after Justin Fields threw a 5-yard touchdown to Darnell Mooney to cut the lead to three with 8:44 left. Rodgers scrambled in from the 6 to cap a 75-yard drive, bumping the lead back up to 10. He then turned toward the crowd and yelled, “I still own you! I still own you!”

Rodgers joked about blacking out and said: “I looked up in the stands, and in the front row, all I saw was a woman giving me the double bird. I'm not sure what came out of my mouth next.”

Rodgers finished 17 of 23 for 195 yards and a 128 passer rating.

Davante Adams caught four passes for 89 yards, including a 41-yarder that helped set up Rodgers' TD scramble.

Jones ran for 76 yards and caught four passes for 34 to help the Packers remain unbeaten since a season-opening 38-3 loss to New Orleans in Jacksonville.

A rare win over Green Bay would have been a major statement for the Bears after they looked lost a few weeks ago. They steadied themselves by beating Detroit and Las Vegas, only to be taken down by the Packers.

“This hurts,” coach Matt Nagy said. “It stings. It's not fun. Our guys understand that.”

Fields led the Bears on an 80-yard touchdown drive on their first possession that ended with rookie Khalil Herbert scoring from the 1, only to cool off after that. The No. 11 overall draft pick was 16 for 27 for 174 yards with a touchdown and an interception.