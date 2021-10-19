Bears' offense continues to struggle to score

LAKE FOREST, Ill. – The Chicago Bears are seeing positive flashes from rookie quarterback Justin Fields and getting solid contributions in the run game no matter who is carrying the ball.

When it comes to scoring, they are struggling in a big way.

“You need to score more, we understand that,” coach Matt Nagy said Monday, the day after Chicago's 24-14 loss to Green Bay.

At 16.3 points per game, Chicago ranked 30th in the NFL through Sunday. Only Houston and the New York Jets were averaging fewer. Against the Packers, the Bears struggled once again to put points on the board.

Chicago strung together two 80-yard touchdown drives Sunday but mostly came away empty-handed. It added up to the Bears losing to their rivals for the 20th time in 23 games counting the playoffs, and falling to 5-22 with Aaron Rodgers as Green Bay's starter.

On the injury front, Nagy had no update on KR/PR Jakeem Grant Sr. (ankle) and DB Deon Bush (quad) after they were injured on Sunday.

Browns injuries

Cleveland running back Kareem Hunt is expected to miss at least one month because of a significant calf injury sutained against Arizona on Sunday, one of several key injuries to a Browns team with little time to heal.

The Browns were also awaiting further tests on quarterback Baker Mayfield's injured left shoulder, and they aren't sure if he – or other starters, including running back Nick Chubb and receiver Odell Beckham Jr. – will be able to play Thursday when Cleveland plays Denver.

Extra points

Vikings cornerback Patrick Peterson was placed on injured reserve after hurting his hamstring against Carolina and must miss a minimum of three games. ... Cam Newton says he has been vaccinated against contracting COVID-19 and is ready to return to the NFL.