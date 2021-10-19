Tuesday, October 19, 2021 1:00 am
Taylor ideal for Colts' offense
MICHAEL MAROT | Associated Press
INDIANAPOLIS – Jonathan Taylor has the Indianapolis Colts' offense humming.
He's running hard, running effectively, and over the last week running, perhaps, better than any other NFL back.
In a six-day span, the second-year running back had 327 yards from scrimmage, scored four touchdowns and almost single-handedly put the Colts back in the playoff conversation thanks to an offense that looks tailor-made for his skills.
“He is a beast back there,” quarterback Carson Wentz said. “He is so good between the tackles, but when he gets out on the second level, he is so fast. Like he is a different speed, and I know he is a problem for defenses.”
The game tapes show it.
Last Monday, at Baltimore, he took a screen pass and sprinted 76 yards to the end zone for a 7-0 lead. Two quarters later, his power and vision were on display during a 4-yard TD run that made it 22-3. He finished with 53 yards rushing and a career-high 116 yards receiving.
The encore was equally impressive. Taylor got the Colts out of a second-half hole with an 83-yard dash before being caught from behind. Three plays later, Taylor scored again to make it 24-3. He wound up rushing for 145 yards with two scores.
“It really kind of stuns or shocks a defense and then it's up to that defense how are they going to respond?” Taylor said. “After a big play like that, you have to continue to keep your foot on the gas to not allow them to get a chance to settle back in.”
For the former Wisconsin star, who nearly produced three 2,000-yard seasons in college, this is old hat. Over his last 13 games, including a playoff contest at Buffalo, Taylor has rushed for 1,291 yards and 12 touchdowns while catching 31 passes for 312 yards and two more scores.
Note: Receiver Parris Campbell is expected to miss multiple weeks and possibly the rest of the season after injuring his foot Sunday.
Share this articleShare on facebook Share on twitter Email story