Taylor ideal for Colts' offense

INDIANAPOLIS – Jonathan Taylor has the Indianapolis Colts' offense humming.

He's running hard, running effectively, and over the last week running, perhaps, better than any other NFL back.

In a six-day span, the second-year running back had 327 yards from scrimmage, scored four touchdowns and almost single-handedly put the Colts back in the playoff conversation thanks to an offense that looks tailor-made for his skills.

“He is a beast back there,” quarterback Carson Wentz said. “He is so good between the tackles, but when he gets out on the second level, he is so fast. Like he is a different speed, and I know he is a problem for defenses.”

The game tapes show it.

Last Monday, at Baltimore, he took a screen pass and sprinted 76 yards to the end zone for a 7-0 lead. Two quarters later, his power and vision were on display during a 4-yard TD run that made it 22-3. He finished with 53 yards rushing and a career-high 116 yards receiving.

The encore was equally impressive. Taylor got the Colts out of a second-half hole with an 83-yard dash before being caught from behind. Three plays later, Taylor scored again to make it 24-3. He wound up rushing for 145 yards with two scores.

“It really kind of stuns or shocks a defense and then it's up to that defense how are they going to respond?” Taylor said. “After a big play like that, you have to continue to keep your foot on the gas to not allow them to get a chance to settle back in.”

For the former Wisconsin star, who nearly produced three 2,000-yard seasons in college, this is old hat. Over his last 13 games, including a playoff contest at Buffalo, Taylor has rushed for 1,291 yards and 12 touchdowns while catching 31 passes for 312 yards and two more scores.

Note: Receiver Parris Campbell is expected to miss multiple weeks and possibly the rest of the season after injuring his foot Sunday.