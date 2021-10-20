Colts activate rookie QB Ehlinger, waive Eason

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indianapolis Colts made a change in their quarterback pecking order Tuesday, waiving Jacob Eason after activating rookie Sam Ehlinger from injured reserve.

Indianapolis also placed receiver Parris Campbell on injured reserve two days after he hurt his foot on a 51-yard touchdown reception against Houston.

In Week 3, with quarterback Carson Wentz trying to come back from two sprained ankles, the Colts promoted veteran Brett Hundley to No. 2 on the depth chart. Eason never played again and was inactive Sunday.

The Colts also promoted kicker Michael Badgley from the practice squad to the active roster and waived defensive tackle Chris Williams. Badgley replaces Rodrigo Blankenship (hip), who went on injured reserve last week.

Bears' Quinn on COVID-19 list

The Bears placed linebacker Robert Quinn on the reserve/COVID-19 list, possibly leaving them without one of their top pass rushers when they visit the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Chicago placed defensive back Deon Bush on injured reserve and promoted defensive back Teez Tabor from the practice squad.

Browns' Chubb to miss 2nd game

Browns star back Nick Chubb will miss his second straight game with a calf injury, leaving Cleveland without its two best backs Thursday night against the Broncos. Kareem Hunt has a calf injury that could sideline him for more than a month.

Coach Kevin Stefanski said quarterback Baker Mayfield will be limited in practice and it's too early to know if he'll play Thursday because of a painful shoulder injury.

Extra points

The Ravens put tackle Ronnie Stanley on injured reserve. ... Cowboys safety Damontae Kazee was arrested early Tuesday on suspicion of driving while intoxicated in a Dallas suburb, police said. ... The Giants placed starting left tackle Andrew Thomas on injured reserve along with receiver C.J. Board.