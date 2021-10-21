49ers expecting Garoppolo back

SANTA CLARA, Calif. – The San Francisco 49ers are optimistic starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo can return this week from a right calf injury but don't expect backup Trey Lance back for another week.

Coach Kyle Shanahan said Garoppolo would be limited at practice Wednesday after missing one game with the injury and is on target to play Sunday night against Indianapolis.

“It'll be good to go out there and go full go today. I know he's limited because we've got to make sure he can do everything,” Shanahan said. “We'll have a much better idea today, but I'm pretty optimistic about it.”

Lance sprained his left knee when he started in place of Garoppolo on Oct. 10 at Arizona and hadn't healed enough during the bye week to practice Wednesday.

Garoppolo got hurt early in the game Oct. 3 against Seattle and left at halftime. He missed one game but took advantage of the bye week to get back without missing any more time.

Garoppolo said the calf “feels great” and he is able to push off his plant leg.

Texans release defensive end

The Texans have released veteran defensive end Whitney Mercilus. He was the 26th overall pick in the 2012 draft and spent his entire career with the Texans.

Mercilus appeared in 134 games for the Texans, which is the third most in franchise history. He has 348 tackles in his career and ranks second in franchise history behind J.J. Watt with 57 sacks.

Extra points

Jets linebacker C.J. Mosley is dealing with a hamstring injury that could sideline him for the team's game Sunday at New England. In other injuries, safety Marcus Maye (ankle) was practicing and is expected to play after missing two games and tight end Tyler Kroft, who missed the game in London, was sitting out with a back injury. ... Washington released longtime kicker Dustin Hopkins on Wednesday and signed Chris Blewitt as his replacement. ... The Seahawks claimed Jacob Eason off waivers, adding another quarterback to the roster while Russell Wilson is out following finger surgery. Eason was waived by the Colts on Tuesday.