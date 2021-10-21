Mayfield joins list of injured Browns

CLEVELAND – Baker Mayfield had to surrender to the pain.

Cleveland's starting quarterback, who has played the past four weeks with a torn labrum in his left shoulder, will sit out today's game against the Denver Broncos and backup Case Keenum will start.

“I feel very ready. I've been ready,” said Keenum, who hasn't started since 2019 with Washington. “You can say, 'You don't have to get ready if you stay ready,' and I've been ready since I got here.”

The Browns (3-3) announced the switch Wednesday, ending speculation about whether Mayfield would try to push through an injury to his non-throwing shoulder that he suffered last month and has worsened in recent weeks.

“Case Keenum will be our starter tomorrow night and we have full confidence in him to lead us and do the things necessary to put us in position to win,” Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said. “Baker fought really hard to play, he's a competitor and obviously wants to be out there but just couldn't make it on a short week.”

Mayfield's loss means the Browns' entire starting backfield has been wiped out by injuries.

Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt, the NFL's top running back tandem, will sit out with calf injuries. Cleveland could also be missing star receiver Odell Beckham Jr. due to a shoulder injury, and starting offensive tackles Jack Conklin (knee) and Jedrick Wills Jr. (ankle) haven't practiced this week and could be game-time decisions.

Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater has a quadriceps injury in addition to his sore left foot and is questionable for the game.

The Broncos (3-3) could turn to Drew Lock on the short week, but they've given no indication they're considering a move similar to the Browns. Denver also listed left tackle Garett Bolles (knee) as questionable.