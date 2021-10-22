Tampa coach wary of Fields

TAMPA, Fla. – The Tampa Bay Buccaneers don't trust the numbers when it comes to the struggling Chicago offense.

Coach Bruce Arians likes what he's seen of rookie Justin Fields, noting the young quarterback not only has a strong arm but also the ability to give opposing defenses fits when he decides to run.

Chicago might rank last in the NFL in total offense and be the only team in the league that averages more yards per game rushing than passing, but Arians says there are talented players around Fields who give the Bears (3-3) the potential to be productive.

“I don't put any stock in stats,” Arians said, looking ahead to Sunday when the defending Super Bowl champions (5-1) aim for a fourth consecutive victory and the best seven-game start in franchise history.

“You never know with a young quarterback what's going to happen. … He's big, he's athletic, he's got a tremendous arm,” the Tampa Bay coach added. “And he's faster than Jalen Hurts. We had a little trouble containing him, so we've got to do a better job of keeping him in the pocket.”

The Bucs held off Hurts and the Eagles 28-22 last week in a game that wasn't as close as the final score. They have added incentive to keep tabs on Fields and the Bears after playing poorly last season during a 20-19 loss at Chicago.

It won't be easy for the Bears, who lead the NFL with 21 sacks, to replicate their success.

Tom Brady, who was still getting acclimated to new surroundings when the teams met a year ago, leads the NFL in passing yards (2,064) and is second in touchdown passes (17) through six games.

The Bears average 129 yards rushing compared to a league-low 117.2 passing. Throw in the fact the Bucs have the league's stingiest run defense (54.8 yards per game) and Chicago faces a tall task Sunday.