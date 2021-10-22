Backup plan: Browns can trust Keenum with Mayfield injured

CLEVELAND -- Baker Mayfield's season is on pause for the moment -- and may be for a while. That doesn't mean the Browns have to slow down as well.

Mayfield missed Thursday night's game with a shoulder injury that worsened last week when he fractured a bone during a fall after being tripped by Arizona's J.J. Watt. He's hoping rest will reduce swelling so he can play on Oct. 31 against Pittsburgh, but right now nothing is certain with Mayfield.

“When he's ready, he's ready," coach Kevin Stefanski said Friday.

But with Mayfield out, along with running backs Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt, the Browns (4-3) got just what they needed from veteran quarterback Case Keenum and fisherman-turned-running back D'Ernest Johnson (146 yards) in a 17-14 win over the Denver Broncos.

Call it Plan B -- as in backup.

Keenum didn't knock off all the rust in his first start since 2019 with Washington, but the 33-year-old showed he knows his way around the field while leading the Browns to a win they desperately needed to keep pace in the AFC North.

Keenum threw a touchdown pass late in the third quarter after making a key conversion with a scramble on fourth down. And most importantly, he didn't have any turnovers.

“Case played well,” said Stefanski, who spent 2017 with Keenum in Minnesota and was instrumental in the Browns signing him as a free agent. “He made good decisions. He spread the ball around. He took care of the football.”

Stefanski wanted Keenum to “spread the rock around,” and he connected with 10 different receivers.

He doesn't have Mayfield's big arm, and Keenum won't evade defenders with spins or his speed. But he managed the game effectively while giving Stefanski and his teammates even more confidence he can do it again.

The Browns signed Keenum to a three-year, $18 million contract before last season for just this kind of performance. They needed protection in the event Mayfield got hurt or struggled, as well as someone to help develop the young QB.

“Case has been there before,” said wide receiver Jarvis Landry, who gave the Browns an emotional lift after missing four games with a knee injury. “He’s a guy that has been to the NFC Championship game. He’s been there.

"So the way that he’s prepared throughout this whole entire time for the past two years has been something that you don’t blink when he gets in there. You know that he still has the ability to lead us to a win.”