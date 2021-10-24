Jaws' Week 7 Picks

Schedule Comments Predictions

Atlanta at Miami, 1 p.m. Dolphins distracted by Watson talks, so Falcons fly high. Falcons 27-24

Carolina at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m. Panthers defense gets boost from cornerback Gilmore. Panthers 27-20

Cincinnati at Baltimore, 1 p.m. Who saw this as a division showdown? Lamar keeps rolling. Ravens 24-21

Kansas City at Tennessee, 1 p.m. Another AFC showdown pits tops offenses, shaky defenses. Chiefs 37-34

N.Y. Jets at New England, 1 p.m. This may be last time we can ink the Pats in for a win. Patriots 24-20

Washington at Green Bay, 1 p.m. Packers picking up defensive help to help Rodgers win. Packers 30-21

Detroit at L.A. Rams, 4:05 p.m. QB tale. Goff, Stafford. One on hot seat. One just hot. Rams 33-20

Philadelphia at Las Vegas, 4:05 p.m. Raiders responded to coach controversy in typical team fashion. Raiders 27-21

Chicago at Tampa Bay, 4:25 p.m. Brady lost count of the downs last year. Not this year. Bucs 28-20

Houston at Arizona, 4:25 p.m. Fire sale going on in Houston. Cardinals just on fire. Cardinals 35-17

Indianapolis at San Fran., 8:20 p.m. Colts need win over a good team. 49ers qualify. Colts 24-21