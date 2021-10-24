The Journal Gazette
 
    Sunday, October 24, 2021

    Jaws' Week 7 Picks

    MARK JAWORSKI | The Journal Gazette
    Schedule Comments Predictions
    Atlanta at Miami, 1 p.m. Dolphins distracted by Watson talks, so Falcons fly high. Falcons 27-24
    Carolina at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m. Panthers defense gets boost from cornerback Gilmore. Panthers 27-20
    Cincinnati at Baltimore, 1 p.m. Who saw this as a division showdown? Lamar keeps rolling. Ravens 24-21
    Kansas City at Tennessee, 1 p.m. Another AFC showdown pits tops offenses, shaky defenses. Chiefs 37-34 
    N.Y. Jets at New England, 1 p.m. This may be last time we can ink the Pats in for a win. Patriots 24-20
    Washington at Green Bay, 1 p.m. Packers picking up defensive help to help Rodgers win. Packers 30-21
    Detroit at L.A. Rams, 4:05 p.m. QB tale. Goff, Stafford. One on hot seat. One just hot. Rams 33-20
    Philadelphia at Las Vegas, 4:05 p.m. Raiders responded to coach controversy in typical team fashion. Raiders 27-21
    Chicago at Tampa Bay, 4:25 p.m. Brady lost count of the downs last year. Not this year. Bucs 28-20
    Houston at Arizona, 4:25 p.m. Fire sale going on in Houston. Cardinals just on fire. Cardinals 35-17
    Indianapolis at San Fran., 8:20 p.m. Colts need win over a good team. 49ers qualify. Colts 24-21
    N. Orleans at Seattle, 8:15 p.m. (Mon.) Saints coming off bye week get QB deficit Seahawks. Saints 21-17

    – Mark Jaworski, The Journal Gazette

    mjaworski@jg.net

