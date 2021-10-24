Sunday, October 24, 2021 1:00 am
Jaws' Week 7 Picks
MARK JAWORSKI | The Journal Gazette
|Schedule
|Comments
|Predictions
|Atlanta at Miami, 1 p.m.
|Dolphins distracted by Watson talks, so Falcons fly high.
|Falcons 27-24
|Carolina at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.
|Panthers defense gets boost from cornerback Gilmore.
|Panthers 27-20
|Cincinnati at Baltimore, 1 p.m.
|Who saw this as a division showdown? Lamar keeps rolling.
|Ravens 24-21
|Kansas City at Tennessee, 1 p.m.
|Another AFC showdown pits tops offenses, shaky defenses.
|Chiefs 37-34
|N.Y. Jets at New England, 1 p.m.
|This may be last time we can ink the Pats in for a win.
|Patriots 24-20
|Washington at Green Bay, 1 p.m.
|Packers picking up defensive help to help Rodgers win.
|Packers 30-21
|Detroit at L.A. Rams, 4:05 p.m.
|QB tale. Goff, Stafford. One on hot seat. One just hot.
|Rams 33-20
|Philadelphia at Las Vegas, 4:05 p.m.
|Raiders responded to coach controversy in typical team fashion.
|Raiders 27-21
|Chicago at Tampa Bay, 4:25 p.m.
|Brady lost count of the downs last year. Not this year.
|Bucs 28-20
|Houston at Arizona, 4:25 p.m.
|Fire sale going on in Houston. Cardinals just on fire.
|Cardinals 35-17
|Indianapolis at San Fran., 8:20 p.m.
|Colts need win over a good team. 49ers qualify.
|Colts 24-21
|N. Orleans at Seattle, 8:15 p.m. (Mon.)
|Saints coming off bye week get QB deficit Seahawks.
|Saints 21-17
– Mark Jaworski, The Journal Gazette
mjaworski@jg.net
