Postgame Blitz

Passing

Joe Burrow, Bengals, threw for a career-high 416 yards and three touchdowns in Cincinnati's 41-17 rout of Baltimore.

Tom Brady, Buccaneers, became the first player to throw 600 career touchdown passes, getting four in Tampa Bay's 38-3 rout of Chicago.

Matthew Stafford, Rams, passed for 334 yards and three touchdowns against his former team, as Los Angeles kept the Detroit Lions winless 28-19.

Derek Carr, Raiders, threw for 323 yards, completing 31 of 34 passes with one touchdown, and Las Vegas defeated Philadelphia 33-22.

Rushing

Damien Harris and J.J. Taylor, Patriots, each ran for two scores and Harris finished with 106 yards.

Khalil Herbert, Bears, rushed for 100 yards on 18 carries.

Derrick Henry, Titans, (86 yards) saw his five-game stretch of 100-yard rushing games snapped, but also threw a touchdown pass in Tennessee's 27-3 win over Kansas City.

Taylor Heinicke, Washington, the quarterback ran for a game-high 95 yards on 10 carries.

Receiving

Ja'Marr Chase and C.J. Uzomah, Bengals. Chase had eight catches for a team rookie-record 201 yards. Uzomah caught two touchdown passes.

Mike Evans, Buccaneers. Evans had six catches for 76 yards and three TDs.

A.J. Brown, Titans, had eight receptions for 133 yards and a touchdown.

Terry McLaurin, Washington, had 122 yards receiving and a touchdown.

Special Teams

Younghoe Koo, Falcons, made a 36-yard field goal as time expired to give Atlanta a 30-28 win over Miami.

Nick Folk, Patriots, kicked two field goals to give him 301 for his career and making him the 35th NFL player to reach 300 for his career.

Austin Seibert, Lions, kicked four field goals in a superb special teams game for Detroit, which also recovered an early onside kick and ran two successful fake punts.

Defense

Sam Hubbard, Bengals, had 21/2 sacks and a pass defensed.

Deion Jones, Falcons, had 15 total tackles and a sack.

Azeez Ojulari, Giants, had 21/2 sacks.

