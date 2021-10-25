Titans ride fast start to blowout

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The Tennessee Titans wanted to start games faster and score more points early.

They did just that against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Titans scored on their first five possessions and led 27-0 at halftime on their way to routing the Chiefs on Sunday.

Ryan Tannehill threw for 270 yards and a touchdown, and he also ran for a score as the Titans won for the fifth time in six games.

“We wanted to get going early and score points early,” Tannehill said. “So we were able to do that, and hopefully we can keep it going.”

The Titans (5-2) also won their second game in six days over teams that played for the AFC championship in January (they edged Buffalo 34-31 on Monday night).

The Chiefs (3-4) have lost two of three and dropped to 1-4 in the AFC. They also were held to their fewest points since a 38-3 loss to Denver on Dec. 30, 2012.

“They made more plays than what we did, particularly on the first few series there,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid said. “I've seen our guys do it and make the plays. We're just not doing it right now.”

This was the first time Patrick Mahomes had trailed by 27 at halftime and the third-largest halftime deficit for the Chiefs since 1991. It was the worst since the Chiefs trailed Pittsburgh 29-0 at the half on Oct. 2, 2016, and only the eighth time in franchise history that Kansas City had trailed by 27 or more at the half.

The Titans forced three turnovers – two by Mahomes – that they turned into 10 points. Denico Autry had two of the Titans' four sacks.

Mahomes was slow to get up after taking a knee to his head on the fourth sack by Autry. He went to the medical tent and didn't return with Chad Henne replacing him late. He finished with 206 yards passing and 35 yards rushing.

Reid said Mahomes cleared the concussion protocols and will play Nov. 1 against the Giants. But Reid chose not to put Mahomes back in for the Chiefs' final drive.