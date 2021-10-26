Bears coach has COVID-19; claims team staying unified

LAKE FOREST, Ill. – Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy insisted he understands why his comments about the team's closeness and unity might ring hollow to those on the outside. A 38-3 beatdown by Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers didn't exactly scream togetherness.

“I do, I absolutely get that,” Nagy said Monday. “I 100% understand that.”

Adding to Chicago's woes are COVID-19 issues that have gripped the team the past two weeks. They had four players on the COVID-19 list, including star linebacker Robert Quinn and veteran tight end Jimmy Graham, and Nagy announced Monday he tested positive.

The Bears (3-4) will try to steady themselves after back-to-back losses to rival Green Bay and the Buccaneers when they host San Francisco this week. But the past two games have been rough. They went from having Aaron Rodgers screaming, “I still own you! I still own you!” to fans at Soldier Field to simply getting blown away as soon as they stepped on the field at Tampa Bay.

Rookie quarterback Justin Fields committed five turnovers behind an overwhelmed offensive line, and the Bears suffered their most lopsided loss since Nagy was hired in 2018. That didn't stop the coach from saying the team had “become as close as we have the last 24, 48 hours.”

Culture has been a buzzword around Halas Hall particularly since chairman George McCaskey cited it when announcing after last season Nagy and general manager Ryan Pace were being retained.

The Bears went 8-8 in 2020 for the second straight year since the 2018 team won the NFC North at 12-4. And the blowout in Tampa Bay was another low for a team that delivered one of the worst offensive performances the NFL has seen with 47 yards in a loss at Cleveland last month.

Fields, who threw three interceptions and lost two fumbles, wasn't sure what to make of it all.

“I've never been in this position,” he said. “Where I'm losing. So I don't know how to feel. My only reaction to this is just to keep working. I'm not angry at all. At the end of the day, it happened. We have bad days. Y'all have bad days. And y'all can either get depressed. Or y'all can get up the next day and go to work.”

In two years at Ohio State following his transfer from Georgia, the Buckeyes were a combined 20-2.