Bucs, Brady brutalize Bears

TAMPA, Fla. – Tom Brady says he's not one for collecting a lot of mementos documenting his many accomplishments during an unsurpassed 22-year career. Becoming the first player to throw 600 career touchdown passes is pretty special, though.

So after Mike Evans bolted to the stands and handed the ball to a fan after scoring the historic touchdown, the star receiver returned to the sideline to learn he needed to negotiate a speedy return.

“It's really cool. I got it in the bag over there. Mike gave it away and said: 'Man, I'm sorry.' I said, that's all right, I'm sure they'll figure out a way to get it back,” Brady said after the defending Super Bowl champion routed the Chicago Bears, 38-3.

The Bucs (6-1) won their fourth straight game for the best seven-game start in franchise history. They also avenged one of their five 2020 losses, with Brady completing 20 of 36 passes for 211 yards and four TDs.

The Tampa Bay defense did its job, too, limiting the offensively challenged Bears (3-4) to Cairo Santos' second-quarter field goal and sacking rookie Justin Fields four times, forcing two fumbles. Dee Delaney had one of the Bucs' three interceptions, a first-quarter pick that led to Brady's 599th career TD pass.

“Times like this, times when you get beat, blown out, you've got two choices,” Fields said. “You can either say, that's it, I'm going to stop working, I'm going to stop playing, or you can go the other route and say I'm going to keep working. I know me, myself, no matter how many picks I throw, no matter how many Ls we take, I'm going to keep going. That's just the fact.”

With Antonio Brown and Rob Gronkowski sidelined by injuries, Evans had a big day with six catches for 76 yards and three TDs, including a 9-yarder that gave Brady No. 600 in the first quarter.

Evans also had scoring receptions of 2 and 8 yards as the Bucs built the lead to 35-3 at halftime. Chris Godwin had eight catches for 111 yards and a 5-yard reception set up by Delaney's interception. Rookie Jaelon Darden's 43-yard punt return led to Leonard Fournette's early 2-yard TD run.

Fields, meanwhile, fell to 2-3 as a starter. The first-round draft pick finished 22 of 32 for 184 yards and three interceptions. He also lost two fumbles and has now been sacked a league-leading 22 times.

Chicago's turnovers contributed to the Bucs scoring four of their five touchdowns on drives that started inside Bears territory.

“When Tom Brady and that offense start inside the 40 whatever it was, four or five or six times, that's a lot,” Bears coach Matt Nagy said. “It's advantage them, and they're going to make you pay for it.”

Safety Antoine Winfield Jr., back in the lineup after missing two games with a concussion, sacked Fields on the second play of the game, forcing a fumble Chicago recovered. The Bears weren't as fortunate when Shaquil Barrett and Jason Pierre-Paul got to the rookie, creating a pair of first-half turnovers that added to the young quarterback's frustration.

Rookie Khalil Herbert rushed for 100 yards on 18 carries for the Bears.