Mayfield remains out of practice

BEREA, Ohio – Baker Mayfield isn't healthy enough to practice, and he may not be much closer to playing either.

The Browns' quarterback sat out Monday's workout because of a troubling shoulder injury and there are early signs pointing to Mayfield missing this week's home game against the rival Pittsburgh Steelers (3-3).

Mayfield's dealing with a torn labrum and fracture in his non-throwing shoulder and was inactive Thursday, when the Browns started Case Keenum and beat the Denver Broncos 17-14.

Browns (4-3) coach Kevin Stefanski didn't provide much of an update, other than to say “he's feeling better.”

Stefanski sidestepped a question about whether another week off would benefit Mayfield.

“That is really a medical type of thing,” Stefanski said. “I would just tell you, I am listening to all of the people that have the degrees, and we will go with what they tell us.”

Keenum threw a touchdown pass and ran for a critical first down. He completed 21 of 33 passes for 199 yards and a 90.3 passer rating.

“We didn't feel any drop-off,” left tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. said. “Case is a veteran guy. He's probably played in more games than I have my whole career. So there's no drop-off. ”

Packers' Adams placed on virus list

The Green Bay Packers likely will have to face the unbeaten Arizona Cardinals without 2020 All-Pro receiver Davante Adams and defensive coordinator Joe Barry.

General manager Brian Gutekunst announced Monday that the team has placed Adams on the reserve/COVID-19 list, an hour after coach Matt LaFleur confirmed that Barry had tested positive. LaFleur said that Barry is fully vaccinated and therefore possibly could join the Packers (6-1) for Thursday night's game if he tests negative today and Wednesday.

“But I'm not going to hold my breath on that,” LaFleur said.

LaFleur spoke to reporters before the announcement regarding Adams, who is tied for second in the NFL in catches (73) and is third in yards receiving (744). He did say there were “potentially some other issues with staff.”

Extra points

The injury-riddled Denver Broncos acquired inside linebacker Kenny Young from the Los Angeles Rams on Monday, four days after they were gouged by third-string Cleveland running back De'Ernest Johnson. The teams exchanged 2024 late-round draft picks with the Rams (6-1) receiving a sixth-round selection and the Broncos (3-4) getting back a seventh-rounder. ... The New York Jets will try to turn around their season without Zach Wilson for a few games. The rookie quarterback has a sprained posterior cruciate ligament in his right knee and will be sidelined two to four weeks, coach Robert Saleh confirmed. Mike White is likely to fill in while Wilson is sidelined.