Murray excited for matchup with Rodgers

GLENDALE, Ariz. – Arizona's Kyler Murray has become one of the NFL's most exciting quarterbacks, scurrying around in the pocket to avoid would-be tacklers and often finishing with spectacular throws downfield.

Come to think of it, that sounds a lot like Green Bay's Aaron Rodgers.

It's no surprise then that Murray has modeled portions of his game after Rodgers. Now the two early season MVP candidates will meet on the field for the first time in their NFL careers when the Cardinals play host to the Packers tonight.

“He's probably my favorite quarterback to watch – his swag, the way he plays the game, what he's done in his career,” Murray said. “I admire his game a lot. First time playing against him, first time being able to meet him.”

The Cardinals are 7-0 for the first time since 1974 and trying to set a franchise record for wins to start a season. Green Bay (6-1) stumbled in the season opener, but since then has won six straight. Rodgers is rolling during that six-game stretch, throwing 15 touchdowns and just one interception.

Green Bay will likely be playing this game without receivers Davante Adams and Allen Lazard, who went on the reserve/COVID-19 list this week. Adams is tied for second in the NFL in catches (52) and is third in yards receiving (744).

The virus also has impacted Green Bay's coaching staff. Defensive coordinator Joe Barry tested positive this week and won't be available.

The Cardinals are just getting over a virus outbreak Coach Kliff Kingsbury, quarterbacks coach Cam Turner, edge rusher Chandler Jones and defensive linemen Zach Allen and Corey Peters have all missed time over the past two weeks.

The Cardinals are also missing some star power. Defensive end J.J. Watt (shoulder) was ruled out Wednesday after not practicing all week. It'll be the first game he's missed this season.

Raiders owner: Team not targeted

Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis says he doesn't believe the team was targeted in the leaking of emails that led to the resignation of coach Jon Gruden.

Speaking after the owners meetings ended Wednesday, Davis also acknowledged the team has reached a settlement with Gruden, who received a 10-year, $100 million contract to return to coach the team in 2018. He did not reveal terms.

Davis wondered about the timing of the leaking of the emails, and said he was not given a reason for delays in his team being told about them. The NFL has not and will not be releasing documents from the independent investigation of the Washington Football Team.