Bears look to end 2-game skid

CHICAGO  Between the gut punch they absorbed two weeks ago and the beatdown that followed, it sure hasnt been an easy stretch for the Chicago Bears.

They had Aaron Rodgers screaming at their crowd and Tom Brady burying them.

The Bears enter the Sundays game against the San Francisco 49ers at Soldier Field trying to steady themselves after back-to-back losses to teams with two of the best quarterbacks in the game.

Coach Matt Nagy thought his team was in a good spot after a meeting Saturday, only to watch the Bears (3-4) get pummeled 38-3 at Tampa Bay in their most lopsided loss in seven years.

I just thought it was a good opportunity right there just to kind of speak from the heart a little bit from where Im at as a head coach and where were at as a team and where we want to go, Nagy said. And I think thats very important to do that, is to have those every once and awhile.

Whatever was said in the meeting didnt translate to success on the field.

Rookie quarterback Justin Fields committed five turnovers, the offensive line got dominated and the Bears suffered their most lopsided loss since a 55-14 blowout at Green Bay in 2014.

It was another embarrassment for a team that delivered one of the worst offensive performances in NFL history with 47 yards at Cleveland last month. And it came on the heels of yet another loss to Green Bay, punctuated by Rodgers screaming, I still own you! I still own you! to the crowd at Soldier Field after running for a late touchdown.

San Francisco is struggling, too. The 49ers (2-4) have dropped four straight since opening with wins at Detroit and Philadelphia.

Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo committed three of the teams four turnovers in a 30-18 loss to Indianapolis last week. Coach Kyle Shanahan said he would stick with the veteran even if rookie Trey Lance (knee) is healthy.

Bounce back

The Bears are banking on Fields to bounce back. The No. 11 overall draft pick threw three interceptions and lost two fumbles while getting sacked four times behind a shaky line last week. He has been taken down 22 times for 179 yards, both league highs. You guys know what type of resiliency Justin has and what type of resiliency our team has, Nagy said.