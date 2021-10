Colts, Titans sport top running backs

INDIANAPOLIS – Derrick Henry is the NFL’s two-time defending rushing champ.

Jonathan Taylor hopes to become the top challenger for the title belt.

On Sunday, the league’s top two rushers will showcase their styles in Round 2 of a classic matchup between AFC South contenders Tennessee and Indianapolis.

“He’s a beast. You see it, he’s really raising the level, the standard for running backs,” Taylor said. “You need to be a dominant presence on the ground so all of us backs look at him (Henry) and try to figure out how can I become a dominant presence on the ground each and every single week?”

Taylor has found some of those answers as he heads into Week 8 ranked second in the league behind Henry. And the Colts will need Taylor to produce again in Sunday’s high-stakes matchup.

Indianapolis has won three of four since losing to the Titans in late September and can move within one game of the division lead with a win.

Naturally, the two teams will ask their workhorse backs to do more heavy lifting.

The powerful 6-foot-3, 247-pound Henry is more than capable of succeeding.

He’s 131 yards away from a fourth straight 1,000-yard season and with 10 games left, Henry is on pace to become the league’s first back-to-back 2,000-yard runner.

Indianapolis’ defense, meanwhile, has given up the second-fewest 100-yard rushers since 2018, five, with Henry doing it four times.

So the defensive challenge is clear.

“You know what you’re going to get with Derrick Henry,” 2020 All-Pro defensive tackle DeForest Buckner said. “You know it’s going to be a fistfight for all 60 minutes. You have to be mentally and physically prepared for it.”

Taylor is a relative newcomer to this rivalry.

He had seven carries for 12 yards in last year’s first contest, sat out the rematch after going on the reserve/COVID-19 list and had 10 carries for 64 yards behind a banged-up offensive line last month.

Since then, the second-year back has run 63 times for 408 yards, with three 100-yard games, and scored six touchdowns.

Yes, Henry has noticed the competition is getting tighter between himself and his friend.

“He’s been running the ball very physical,” Henry said. “He’s got speed, gets north and south, runs hard and (Nyheim) Hines. They’re definitely a great tandem and they’ve been playing good football.”