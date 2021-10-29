Colts, Titans sport top running backs

INDIANAPOLIS  Derrick Henry is the NFLs two-time defending rushing champ.

Jonathan Taylor hopes to become the top challenger for the title belt.

On Sunday, the leagues top two rushers will showcase their styles in Round 2 of a classic matchup between AFC South contenders Tennessee and Indianapolis.

Hes a beast. You see it, hes really raising the level, the standard for running backs, Taylor said. You need to be a dominant presence on the ground so all of us backs look at him (Henry) and try to figure out how can I become a dominant presence on the ground each and every single week?

Taylor has found some of those answers as he heads into Week 8 ranked second in the league behind Henry. And the Colts will need Taylor to produce again in Sundays high-stakes matchup.

Indianapolis has won three of four since losing to the Titans in late September and can move within one game of the division lead with a win.

Naturally, the two teams will ask their workhorse backs to do more heavy lifting.

The powerful 6-foot-3, 247-pound Henry is more than capable of succeeding.

Hes 131 yards away from a fourth straight 1,000-yard season and with 10 games left, Henry is on pace to become the leagues first back-to-back 2,000-yard runner.

Indianapolis defense, meanwhile, has given up the second-fewest 100-yard rushers since 2018, five, with Henry doing it four times.

So the defensive challenge is clear.

You know what youre going to get with Derrick Henry, 2020 All-Pro defensive tackle DeForest Buckner said. You know its going to be a fistfight for all 60 minutes. You have to be mentally and physically prepared for it.

Taylor is a relative newcomer to this rivalry.

He had seven carries for 12 yards in last years first contest, sat out the rematch after going on the reserve/COVID-19 list and had 10 carries for 64 yards behind a banged-up offensive line last month.

Since then, the second-year back has run 63 times for 408 yards, with three 100-yard games, and scored six touchdowns.

Yes, Henry has noticed the competition is getting tighter between himself and his friend.

Hes been running the ball very physical, Henry said. Hes got speed, gets north and south, runs hard and (Nyheim) Hines. Theyre definitely a great tandem and theyve been playing good football.