League updates Rooney Rule

The NFL has instituted some policy changes to the Rooney Rule designed to further enhance diversity, equity and inclusion in hiring practices.

The rule has been expanded to require teams to interview at least two external minority candidates for general manager/executive of football operations positions, and all coordinator roles. Beforehand, the requirement was to interview one minority from outside a team for openings in those positions.

Openings for head coaches already fell under such requirements.

NFL clubs now must conduct an in-person interview for at least one external minority candidate for any head coach or general manager opening. All coordinator and assistant general manager candidates can be interviewed virtually, but in-person interviews are being encouraged.

The mechanisms for interviewing head coaching candidates also have been changed. Teams will be allowed to interview for such a position during the final two weeks of the regular season with the consent of the employer club, as long as the head coaching job is vacant. Those interviews can be done virtually.

Mayfield practices, unsure on playing

Browns starting quarterback Baker Mayfield practiced for the second straight day – and tested his injured shoulder while wearing pads and a new harness – as he tries to get ready to play Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Mayfield sat out last week's win over Denver with a torn labrum and fracture in his non-throwing shoulder.

Mayfield threw several passes with plenty of velocity and looked fine while delivering throws on roll-outs during the portion of practice open to reporters.

Saint get Ingram

Running back Mark Ingram was traveling to New Orleans on Thursday, is slated to practice today with the Saints and play Sunday against Tampa Bay, coach Sean Payton said.

Payton confirmed Thursday that New Orleans had agreed to a trade with Houston that brings Ingram back to New Orleans, where he spent the first eight seasons of his NFL career.

Payton did not specify what the Saints were giving up in the deal with Houston and neither team has announced those details.