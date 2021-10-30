Ailing Mack to sit out when Bears play 49ers

LAKE FOREST, Ill. – The Chicago Bears will be without outside linebacker Khalil Mack when they face the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday at Soldier Field.

A foot injury has plagued Mack since early in the season, and the Bears will rest him in hopes of healing it. Coach Matt Nagy said no decision has been made on putting their top pass rusher on injured reserve, which leaves open the possibility he would play Nov. 8 at Pittsburgh.

The Bears will have outside linebacker Robert Quinn back in the lineup on Sunday after he missed the game with Tampa Bay. Quinn was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list, along with tackle Elijah Wilkinson.

The Bears also announced tackle Germain Ifedi had been placed on the COVID-19 list. Ifedi was on injured reserve at the time due to a knee injury.

Mayfield starting against Steelers

Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield will start Sunday against the Steelers, returning after missing one game because of a torn labrum and fracture in his (left) nonthrowing shoulder that will require management for the rest of this season.

The Browns also will have star running back Nick Chubb (calf) and starting right tackle Jack Conklin (knee) back Sunday. Those returns will help Mayfield significantly, with Conklin lining up against Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt, who has seven sacks.

Mayfield also will have two of his top targets together for the first time this season as wide receivers Jarvis Landry and Odell Beckham are expected to play. The Browns could be down other defenders as well, with ends Jadeveon Clowney (ankle, groin, knee) and Takk McKinley (groin), tackle Malik Jackson (ankle) and cornerback A.J. Green (groin) listed as questionable.

Extra points

Chargers running back Austin Ekeler (hip) is questionable for Los Angeles' game against New England. ... 49ers defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw underwent season-ending knee surgery after being hampered by the injury since late season. ... Jets wide receiver Corey Davis (hip) is unlikely to play Sunday against the Bengals. New York is already without starting quarterback Zach Wilson because of a knee injury. Mike White will make his first NFL start.