    Sunday, October 31, 2021 1:00 am

    Jaws' Week 8 Picks

    MARK JAWORSKI | The Journal Gazette
    Schedule Comments Prediction
    Carolina at Atlanta, 1 p.m. Sam Darnold throwing picks. Matt Ryan throwing TDs. Falcons 30-21
    Cincinnati at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m. Burrow and Chase have Bengals flying high. Jets grounded. Bengals 30-14
    L.A. Rams at Houston, 1 p.m. Rams get chance to fatten record as Texans sell off. Rams 35-10
    Miami at Buffalo, 1 p.m. Bills off a bye. Dolphins about to say bye to Tua. Bills 33-14
    Philadelphia at Detroit, 1 p.m. Lions were gritty, creative in latest loss. Time to win. Lions 24-21
    Pittsburgh at Cleveland, 1 p.m. Mayfield is hurting as Steelers look to hurt Browns. Steelers 27-24
    San Francisco at Chicago, 1 p.m. Bears a mess on offense, but so are Niners. 49ers 20-18
    Tennessee at Indianapolis, 1 p.m. Battle of the backs: Heavyweights Henry vs. Taylor. Titans 33-30
    Jacksonville at Seattle, 4:05 p.m. Seahawks bad without Wilson, can Jags take advantage? Seahawks 14-13  
    New England at Chargers, 4:05 p.m. Jones vs. Herbert. Pats rolled last year. Chargers' year. Chargers 24-21
    Tampa Bay at New Orleans, 4:25 p.m. Brady and Bucs are rolling. Winston still learning. Bucs 28-21
    Washington at Denver, 4:25 p.m. Two poor offenses and lackluster defenses needing a spark. Broncos 19-17
    Dallas at Minnesota, 8:20 p.m. Can Cowboys keep offense clicking off bye? Vikes hope not. Cowboys 28-26
    Giants at Kan. City, 8:15 p.m. (Mon.) Chiefs need a breather and should get it at home. Chiefs 26-20

    Byes: Baltimore, Las Vegas

    Last week: 10-3; Season: 68-39

    – Mark Jaworski, The Journal Gazette

    mjaworski@jg.net

     

