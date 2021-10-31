Sunday, October 31, 2021 1:00 am
Jaws' Week 8 Picks
MARK JAWORSKI | The Journal Gazette
|Schedule
|Comments
|Prediction
|Carolina at Atlanta, 1 p.m.
|Sam Darnold throwing picks. Matt Ryan throwing TDs.
|Falcons 30-21
|Cincinnati at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.
|Burrow and Chase have Bengals flying high. Jets grounded.
|Bengals 30-14
|L.A. Rams at Houston, 1 p.m.
|Rams get chance to fatten record as Texans sell off.
|Rams 35-10
|Miami at Buffalo, 1 p.m.
|Bills off a bye. Dolphins about to say bye to Tua.
|Bills 33-14
|Philadelphia at Detroit, 1 p.m.
|Lions were gritty, creative in latest loss. Time to win.
|Lions 24-21
|Pittsburgh at Cleveland, 1 p.m.
|Mayfield is hurting as Steelers look to hurt Browns.
|Steelers 27-24
|San Francisco at Chicago, 1 p.m.
|Bears a mess on offense, but so are Niners.
|49ers 20-18
|Tennessee at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.
|Battle of the backs: Heavyweights Henry vs. Taylor.
|Titans 33-30
|Jacksonville at Seattle, 4:05 p.m.
|Seahawks bad without Wilson, can Jags take advantage?
|Seahawks 14-13
|New England at Chargers, 4:05 p.m.
|Jones vs. Herbert. Pats rolled last year. Chargers' year.
|Chargers 24-21
|Tampa Bay at New Orleans, 4:25 p.m.
|Brady and Bucs are rolling. Winston still learning.
|Bucs 28-21
|Washington at Denver, 4:25 p.m.
|Two poor offenses and lackluster defenses needing a spark.
|Broncos 19-17
|Dallas at Minnesota, 8:20 p.m.
|Can Cowboys keep offense clicking off bye? Vikes hope not.
|Cowboys 28-26
|Giants at Kan. City, 8:15 p.m. (Mon.)
|Chiefs need a breather and should get it at home.
|Chiefs 26-20
Byes: Baltimore, Las Vegas
Last week: 10-3; Season: 68-39
– Mark Jaworski, The Journal Gazette
mjaworski@jg.net
