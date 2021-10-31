Jaws' Week 8 Picks

Schedule Comments Prediction

Carolina at Atlanta, 1 p.m. Sam Darnold throwing picks. Matt Ryan throwing TDs. Falcons 30-21

Cincinnati at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m. Burrow and Chase have Bengals flying high. Jets grounded. Bengals 30-14

L.A. Rams at Houston, 1 p.m. Rams get chance to fatten record as Texans sell off. Rams 35-10

Miami at Buffalo, 1 p.m. Bills off a bye. Dolphins about to say bye to Tua. Bills 33-14

Philadelphia at Detroit, 1 p.m. Lions were gritty, creative in latest loss. Time to win. Lions 24-21

Pittsburgh at Cleveland, 1 p.m. Mayfield is hurting as Steelers look to hurt Browns. Steelers 27-24

San Francisco at Chicago, 1 p.m. Bears a mess on offense, but so are Niners. 49ers 20-18

Tennessee at Indianapolis, 1 p.m. Battle of the backs: Heavyweights Henry vs. Taylor. Titans 33-30

Jacksonville at Seattle, 4:05 p.m. Seahawks bad without Wilson, can Jags take advantage? Seahawks 14-13

New England at Chargers, 4:05 p.m. Jones vs. Herbert. Pats rolled last year. Chargers' year. Chargers 24-21

Tampa Bay at New Orleans, 4:25 p.m. Brady and Bucs are rolling. Winston still learning. Bucs 28-21

Washington at Denver, 4:25 p.m. Two poor offenses and lackluster defenses needing a spark. Broncos 19-17

Dallas at Minnesota, 8:20 p.m. Can Cowboys keep offense clicking off bye? Vikes hope not. Cowboys 28-26