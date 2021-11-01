Big Ben gets better of Garrett, Browns

CLEVELAND – Ben Roethlisberger doesn't mind that Myles Garrett included him in his cemetery of sacked quarterbacks.

Big Ben almost always feels at home in Cleveland.

Roethlisberger handed the Browns yet another painful loss as the Pittsburgh Steelers overcame losing kicker Chris Boswell for the entire second half with a concussion in a 15-10 win Sunday.

Garrett recently decorated the front yard of his house with markers of the QBs he had dropped during his career.

“He can keep the tombstone in his yard,” said Roethlisberger, who is 24-3-1 against the Browns as a starter and 12-2-1 in Cleveland. “I'll take the win.”

Roethlisberger threw a touchdown pass to rookie Pat Freiermuth, and rookie Najee Harris had an 8-yard TD run in the second half for the Steelers (4-3), who were handicapped by Boswell getting hurt on a trick play that blew up.

“That fake field goal, man, was a bad call,” Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said. “I appreciate the guys backing my play and fighting for the entire 60 minutes and making it a side note.”

The Browns (4-4) had plenty of chances, but wide receiver Jarvis Landry had a costly fumble and then couldn't handle two passes from Baker Mayfield in the final 6:04.

“I really just go back to two or three plays where myself having an opportunity to make plays and just didn't,” Landry said. “I owe it to my teammates.”

Roethlisberger, 38, finished 22 of 34 for 266 yards – 193 in the second half when the Steelers had no margin for error.

With no Boswell, who got hurt when he was drilled by Browns tackle Jordan Elliott after throwing an incomplete pass, Tomlin's play-calling was influenced throughout the second half.

Roethlisberger's 2-yard TD pass – on fourth down – to Freiermuth put the Steelers up 15-10 with 11:04 left.

Without his kicker, Tomlin was forced to go for 2 for a second time, but Roethlisberger's pass was incomplete.

The Browns were in position to potentially take the lead, but the sure-handed Landry was stripped by former Cleveland linebacker Joe Schobert, and T.J. Watt recovered the ball with 6:04 left.

“I've seen Joe make plays like that for years, especially when he was playing for Cleveland,” said Watt, who also had 1 1/2 sacks. “I just fell on the ball.”

Mayfield, who returned to the lineup after missing one game with a left shoulder injury, got the ball back with 4:22 to go. The Browns got to the Steelers 26, but Rashard Higgins was called a false start, and Landry couldn't secure a high throw on fourth down with 1:53 left.