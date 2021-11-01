Garoppolo too much for Bears' defense

CHICAGO – Playing about 30 miles from where he grew up, Jimmy Garoppolo had no trouble making himself at home.

Garoppolo threw for 322 yards and ran for two touchdowns, and the San Francisco 49ers beat the short-handed Chicago Bears 33-22 Sunday to snap a four-game losing streak.

Garoppolo led three touchdown drives in the second half and another possession that ended with a field goal. He scored from the 2 in the third quarter and ran it in from the 5 in the fourth, tossing the ball into the crowd after he lifted San Francisco to a 30-22 lead.

“My college roommates were sitting in that end zone, so hopefully one of them caught it,” said Garoppolo, who is from suburban Arlington Heights and played college ball at Eastern Illinois. “It was so much emotion. I'm not used to really running them in like that to begin with, so when it does happen, it was pretty cool.”

Deebo Samuel had six catches for 171 yards. That gave him 819 to break Hall of Famer Jerry Rice's club record of 781 through the first seven games of a season set in 1986.

Elijah Mitchell carried 18 times for 137 yards and a touchdown to help San Francisco (3-4) win for the first time since beating Detroit and Philadelphia on the road to start the season.

Chicago (3-5) was looking for a reprieve after back-to-back losses to Aaron Rodgers and Green Bay and Tom Brady and Tampa Bay. But the Bears faltered in the second half against Garoppolo.

It didn't help that top pass rusher Khalil Mack missed his first game since 2018 because of a foot injury. Coach Matt Nagy was away from the team after testing positive for COVID-19, and special teams coordinator Chris Tabor filled in for him.

“You can't let that impact your day,” quarterback Justin Fields said. “You can't focus on that. You've got to focus on who's here and focus on the now. Of course it was tough not having Coach.”

Fields threw for 175 yards and a touchdown. The rookie also ran for 103 yards and a score, becoming the first Bears QB to rush for 100 yards in a game since Bobby Douglass in 1973.

Cairo Santos made three field goals to run his club regular-season record to 38 consecutive conversions. But he missed an extra point after Fields' electric 22-yard touchdown run in the fourth.

That happened after Mitchell plowed in from 5 in a rugby-like scrum, and Brandon Aiyuk caught the 2-point conversion less than a minute into the fourth to give San Francisco a 23-16 lead.

Fields then spun away from at least two defenders, avoided a few more and got a huge block by Jason Peters against Fred Warner on that 22-yard touchdown. But Santos was wide right on the extra point to keep San Francisco on top with 9:32 left.

“I'm not gonna lie, that was awesome,” Fields said. “I was excited, as y'all could see.”

Tabor said he was disappointed not to get the win for Nagy.