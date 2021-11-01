Jets QB shines in his 1st start

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. – Mike White caught himself listening to the crowd for a moment during his first NFL start.

The shouts of New York Jets fans echoed throughout MetLife Stadium, and the quarterback realized they were celebrating him.

“At first, I kind of had to listen again,” White said with a smile after leading the Jets to a stunning 34-31 comeback victory over the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. “Like, are they chanting my name?”

They sure were, and for good reason.

White threw for 405 yards and three touchdowns, caught a 2-point conversion pass on the go-ahead score and joined Cam Newton (2011) as the only players since at least 1950 to throw for 400 or more yards in their first career start.

“He's a dog. He's an animal. He's a savage,” running back Ty Johnson said. “I told him before the game, 'You're a gunslinger, so let's ride.' ”

White, starting in place of injured rookie Zach Wilson, pulled off the improbable victory for the Jets (2-5) while going 37 of 45 – setting an NFL record for the most completions in a player's first start.

“Going out and watching film at the beginning of the week and seeing what they do on defense, I knew there would be completions out there,” White said.

He overcame two early interceptions and also became the Jets' first 400-yard passer since Vinny Testaverde threw for 481 on Christmas Eve 2000, a span of 327 games.

With the Bengals (5-3) leading 31-20 in the fourth quarter, the Jets got an acrobatic touchdown by Johnson, who took a short pass from White and tip-toed down the left sideline and reached over the goal line for a 19-yard score. It was initially ruled Johnson stepped out at the 2, but video review overturned the call and confirmed the touchdown.

White's 2-point conversion pass to Keelan Cole was incomplete, and New York trailed 31-26 with 4:36 left.

Shaq Lawson then came up with the Jets' first interception of the season, deflecting Joe Burrow's pass and snagging it to give New York the ball at the Bengals 14.

Two plays later, White found a wide-open Tyler Kroft in the back of the end zone to give New York a one-point lead.

The Jets went for the 2-point conversion and turned to some trickery with the Jets' twist on the Eagles' “Philly Special.” Jamison Crowder tossed it to a wide-open White in the end zone to make it 34-31 with 3:45 left.

The Jets forced the Bengals to punt on fourth-and-19 from the 40. Cincinnati never got the ball back.