Postgame blitz

Passing

Mike White threw for 405 yards and three touchdowns in his first NFL start and caught a 2-point conversion pass after the go-ahead score in the Jets' improbable 34-31 win over the Bengals.

Jimmy Garoppolo, 49ers, threw for 322 yards and ran for two touchdowns in San Francisco's 33-22 win at Chicago.

Geno Smith, Seahawks, ran for one score and threw two touchdown passes in Seattle's 31-7 rout of Jacksonville.

Ben Roethlisberger, Steelers, was 22 of 34 for 266 yards and a go-ahead fourth-quarter TD pass to TE Pat Freiermuth in Pittsburgh's 15-10 victory at Cleveland.

Josh Allen, Bills, was 29 of 42 for 249 yards and two TDs in Buffalo's 26-11s win over Miami.

Rushing

Elijah Mitchell, 49ers, ran 18 times for 137 yards and a TD.

QB Justin Fields, Bears, carried 10 times for 103 yards and a TD.

Boston Scott and Jordan Howard, Eagles, combined for 117 yards rushing and each scored two touchdowns Philadelphia's 44-6 win over Detroit.

Receiving

Deebo Samuel, 49ers, had six catches for 171 yards.

A.J. Brown, Titans, had 10 catches for 155 yards and a TD in Tennessee's 34-31 overtime win in Indianapolis.

Tyler Lockett, Seahawks, had 12 catches for 142 yards, and DK Metcalf had six catches for 43 yards and two touchdowns.

Chris Godwin, Bucs, made eight catches for 140 yards and a TD in Tampa Bay's 36-27 loss to New Orleans.

Cooper Kupp, Rams, caught seven balls for 115 yards against the Texans.

Special teams

Zane Gonzalez, Panthers, kicked field goals of 29, 51, 57 and 23 yards as Carolina won 191-13 at Atlanta.

Cairo Santos, Bears, made three field field goals to run his club regular-season record to 38 consecutive conversions.

Randy Bullock, Titans, made a 44-yard field goal with 4:03 left in overtime.

Defense

Elijah Molden, Titans, scored on a 2-yard interception return late in the fourth quarter. Kevin Byard set up Randy Bullock's winning field goal by intercepting Wentz with 5:48 left in overtime.

Bobby Okereke, Colts, had 12 tackles. Kenny Moore had nine tackles and an interception.

– Associated Press