Saints lose QB, beat Brady, Bucs

NEW ORLEANS – When Saints quarterback Jameis Winston could no longer walk on his own, his New Orleans teammates rose up in dramatic fashion to knock off Tom Brady and the defending champs.

P.J. Williams intercepted Brady and returned it 40 yards for a touchdown with 1:24 left to help New Orleans seal an eventful but potentially costly 36-27 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.

Winston injured his left knee during a scramble early in the second quarter when pulled down from behind by Devin White, who was flagged for a horse collar tackle.

“I think it's significant,” said coach Sean Payton, adding that he cried when he saw Winston in the locker room. “He felt something and is on crutches right now. ... When he got up and then had to go back down, you were a little concerned.”

Payton gave Winston a game ball.

Backup Trevor Siemian took over for Winston and completed 16 of 29 passes for 159 yards and a touchdown without a turnover, leading the Saints on five scoring drives that produced two touchdowns and three field goals.

Brady passed for four TDs but also turned the ball over three times on a pair of interceptions and a fumble, which the Saints converted into 16 points.

The Bucs nearly overcame their mistakes. They wiped out a 16-point second-half deficit and took a lead with 5:44 to go when receiver Cyril Grayson was left uncovered and Brady found him for a 50-yard touchdown.

New Orleans responded by driving for a field goal and a 29-27 lead with 1:41 left.

“I just threw it to the wrong guy,” Brady said of his late interception. “I had Mike (Evans) open. It cost us the game.”