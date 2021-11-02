Broncos trade Miller to Rams

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. – The trade began to hit Von Miller as he toddled past the photo gallery of great moments that decorate the Denver Broncos headquarters.

The featured shot is the one of him knocking the ball and, in effect, the Lombardi Trophy, from Cam Newton’s grasp five years and nine months ago.

“Always have Super Bowl 50,” a choked-up Miller said on a gray Monday morning as snowflakes danced into the black Cadillac Escalade’s open back window and melted on his tie-dye hoodie.

“Seeing the pictures as I was walking out made me tear up.”

Miller, 32, is no longer the face of the franchise in Denver.

The loquacious linebacker is headed West to join Aaron Donald and Jalen Ramsey with the Los Angeles Rams in a trade that surprised him.

“It’s all kind of new,” Miller said. “I’m on my way to L.A.”

Where a Super Bowl contender awaits.

“Great team. Been a huge fan of Aaron Donald for a long time,” Miller said. “They’ve got a great defense. Jalen Ramsey, Leonard Floyd, all these guys. I’m excited.”

Two people familiar with the deal, which wasn’t immediately announced by either team, told the Associated Press that the Rams are sending the Broncos second- and third-round picks in the 2022 draft for the perennial Pro Bowler.

The Broncos also are picking up $9 million of the $9.722 million left on his contract.

Miller’s trophy case includes his Super Bowl 50 MVP award for leading Denver to a 24-10 win over favored Carolina following the 2015 season and his 2011 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year honor.

He’s an eight-time Pro Bowl selection, a seven-time AP All-Pro and a member of the league’s 2010s All-Decade team. And he’s the Broncos’ franchise leader, with 1101/2 sacks in the regular season and has another 61/2 in the playoffs.

“It’s hard to put the emotions into words,” Miller said. “It’s always tough whenever you leave. I love all my fans. I love Broncos country. When I said Broncos for life, I meant that. It was an honor and a privilege to play here.”

The Rams summed it up quite succinctly.

“We’re all in,” the Rams (7-1) tweeted along with a meme of actor John Malkovich splashing the pot at the poker table.