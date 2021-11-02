Titans' star rusher out indefinitely

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — NFL rushing leader Derrick Henry will have surgery today on his right foot, and coach Mike Vrabel says the Tennessee Titans are not putting a timeline on when he will return.

Henry had tests Monday to check the severity of the injury after he finished a 34-31 overtime win in Indianapolis.

The two-time NFL rushing champ went to the bench early in Sunday's game. He was shown on TV with his shoe off talking with trainers with 6:03 left in the first quarter before he returned. Henry finished with 28 carries for 68 yards and a 2.4-yard average that was his lowest this season.

He leads the NFL with 937 yards rushing and 10 touchdowns.

The Titans were finalizing a deal on Monday to sign four-time All-Pro Adrian Peterson to the practice squad with plans to promote the 36-year-old running back to the active roster.

Saints QB done for season

Saints quarterback Jameis Winston was diagnosed with torn left knee ligaments that will end his season, coach Sean Payton said.

Winston was injured early in the second quarter Sunday while scrambling after he was pulled down from behind by linebacker Devin White, who was penalized for a horse-collar tackle.

Payton said he's content to stick with the three remaining healthy QBs on the Saints' roster: Trevor Siemian, Taysom Hill and former Notre Dame starter and rookie Ian Book.

Extra points

Browns starting right tackle Jack Conklin will miss “multiple weeks” after dislocating his left elbow in Sunday's loss to the Steelers. ... Ravens starting linebacker Malik Harrison was recovering Monday after being struck in the leg by a stray bullet while police said he was outside a Cleveland nightclub. The Ravens released a statement saying Harrison suffered a non-life-threatening injury when he was shot in the left calf while attending a gathering Sunday night.