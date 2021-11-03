The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

  • FortWayne.com home
  • Public notices
  • Jobs
  • Obituaries
  • Celebrations
  • Classifieds
  • Advertising
    •  
    Weather
    Wednesday, November 03, 2021 6:10 pm

    Jaws' Pick

    N.Y. Jets at Indianapolis

    When: 8:20 p.m. today (Fox/NFL NHetwork)

    Records: Jets 2-5; Colts 3-5

    The skinny: Playing four days later might be the best thing for the Colts after the way they lost to the Titans in overtime with quarterback Carsen Wentz throwing two bad picks. The Jets are still flying high from their win over the Bengals, with QB Mike White putting on a dazzling performance. Look for the Colts cleanse their palettes in this one.

    Prediction: Colts 26-20

    Last week: 9-6; Season 77-45

    -- Mark Jaworski, The Journal Gazette

    mjaworski@jg.net

    Share this article

    Email story

    Subscribe to our newsletters

    * indicates required
    Newsletters  