Smith's stint with Packers a short one

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers released former Bishop Luers and Notre Dame star linebacker Jaylon Smith less than a month after signing the former Dallas Cowboys linebacker.

Smith, 26, joined the Packers on Oct. 7, one day after the Cowboys released him. Smith had led the Cowboys in tackles in 2019 and 2020, but never came close to making that kind of impact with Green Bay

The Cowboys' move came barely two years after Smith signed a five-year, $64 million contract extension that was scheduled to keep him with the Cowboys through the 2024 season. Of that $64 million, $35.5 million was guaranteed.

He played 27 defensive snaps in two games with the Packers. Smith was on the field for 27.9% of their defensive snaps at Chicago on Oct. 17 and in 13.9% of their defensive snaps against Washington a week later.

The Packers left Smith inactive for their 24-21 victory over the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday even though he hadn't appeared on the injury report all week.

Smith, a 2016 second-round pick, had been productive with the Cowboys earlier in his career, but his performance had dipped since the start of the 2020 season.

The 6-foot-2, 245-pound Smith, a Fort Wayne native, started all 48 regular-season games for the Cowboys from 2018 to 2020 and was a Pro Bowl honoree in 2019, when he had 142 tackles, six for loss and nine pass breakups. Last season, he had a career-best 154 tackles – five for loss – five pass breakups and an interception

Smith won the 2015 Butkus Award at Notre Dame as college football's top linebacker. He was considered a probable first-round pick before a severe knee injury in the Fiesta Bowl caused his draft stock to dip, falling to the second round, and forced him to miss the entire 2016 season..

Smith arrived at Notre Dame as one of the top five recruits in the country. After a dominant high school career at Bishop Luers, he earned the Butkus Award for high schoolers and was Indiana Mr. Football in 2012.

He led the Knights to four straight Class 2A state championships from 2009 to 2012. During his four seasons with the Catholic school, Smith's teams went 50-9.