Rodgers out after going into COVID protocol

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is in the COVID-19 protocol, leaving the NFL's hottest team without the reigning MVP.

Packers coach Matt LaFleur confirmed Wednesday that Rodgers was in the protocol, but would not say if Rodgers had tested positive nor if Rodgers has been vaccinated. LaFleur acknowledged that Rodgers won't be available Sunday when the Packers (7-1) put their seven-game winning streak on the line at Kansas City (4-4).

NFL officials are planning to review how the Packers have handled COVID-19 related protocols.

Rodgers isn't the only Packers player to deal with the coronavirus. Wide receivers Davante Adams, a 2020 All-Pro, and Allen Lazard missed last week's victory at Arizona because of COVID-19 protocols.

Ruggs hit 156 mph just before crash

Former Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III was driving at 156 mph with a blood-alcohol content twice Nevada's legal limit before his sports car slammed into the rear of a vehicle that burned, killing a 23-year-old woman, prosecutors said.

The Raiders released Ruggs late Tuesday, just hours after the crash and shortly after he was released from a hospital and booked into a Las Vegas jail. Court records showed that Ruggs posted the $150,000 bond a short time later.

The 22-year-old former first-round NFL draft pick remained seated in a wheelchair with a foam brace on his neck and jail guards at his elbows during his initial court appearance Wednesday on pending felony charges of driving under the influence of alcohol resulting in death and reckless driving.

Ruggs' girlfriend, identified by police as Kiara Je'nai Kilgo-Washington, 22, of Las Vegas was with him in the car and injured in the crash. She underwent surgery Tuesday for a severe arm injury, authorities said.

Tina O. Tintor of Las Vegas died with her dog in a wrecked and burned Toyota Rav4, police and the Clark County coroner said. Records show she lived several blocks from where the crash occurred.

The district attorney said he might file a weapon charge

Extra points

Giants injured running back Saquon Barkley, safety Xavier McKinney and left guard Matt Skura were placed in the COVID-19 protocol along with assistant coach Burton Burns. ... Saints receiver Michael Thomas says he won't be able to play this season because of complications related to his offseason ankle surgery.