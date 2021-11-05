Browns excuse Beckham from practice

BEREA, Ohio – Odell Beckham Jr. remains lined up outside – way outside.

The polarizing wide receiver was excused from practice for the second straight day Thursday as the Cleveland Browns figure out their next move with him, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press.

The team hasn't reached a conclusion yet on what to do with Beckham, according to the person who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the situation.

Beckham has likely played his last game in Cleveland, his exit hastened by his father sharing a video on social media criticizing quarterback Baker Mayfield for not throwing the ball to the three-time Pro Bowler.

Beckham's silence on the matter underscores his divide with the Browns.

And while the team's front office works toward a solution, some players expressed a willingness to bring Beckham back.

“Hopefully we can get him back if that's possible,” safety John Johnson III said. “I feel like the majority of this locker room would love to have him in this building. Flat out.”

Beckham turns 29 today. He's making $15.75 million this season, and the Browns would have to pay him more than half of that if he was waived and not claimed by another team.

Beckham is under contract for two more seasons but doesn't have any guaranteed money on his contract after this year.

Cards' QB misses practice again

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray didn't practice for a second straight day Thursday because of an injured ankle, casting doubt on his status for the team's upcoming game against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.

Murray's injury is one of several for a banged-up Arizona offense. Star receiver DeAndre Hopkins (hamstring) also didn't practice Thursday and another receiver, A.J. Green, was put on the reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday.

Extra points

The Giants limited access to their facility after the laboratory handling their COVID-19 testing had an unusually high number of false positive tests. The Giants said several more players and coaches had false positives Thursday, forcing the team to cancel in-facility morning meetings for players and to close their office to non-football staff. Injured star running back Saquon Barkley, safety Xavier McKinney and left guard Matt Skura tested positive and were placed in the COVID-19 protocol and missed practice for Sunday's game.

Barkley and McKinney had two positive rapid tests and they were placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Skura's second rapid test was negative and he was at practice Thursday. ...

Quarterback Tyrod Taylor will start for the Texans when they visit the Dolphins on Sunday after missing the past six games with a hamstring injury.