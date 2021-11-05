Rodgers sought treatments instead of COVID-19 vaccine

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said Friday he sought alternative treatments instead of the NFL-endorsed COVID-19 vaccinations because of an allergy he has to ingredients in two of the FDA-approved shots.

Speaking on SiriusXM's “Pat McAfee Show,” Rodgers said: “I’m not an anti-vax, flat-earther. I have an allergy to an ingredient that’s in the mRNA vaccines. I found a long-term immunization protocol to protect myself and I’m very proud of the research that went into that.”

Rodgers, who has been tested daily as part of NFL protocols for the unvaccinated, came up positive for the novel coronavirus Wednesday. He said he didn't feel well Thursday but was much better Friday.

He can't rejoin the Packers for 10 days, missing Sunday's game at Kansas City. Rodgers must have a negative test to return to the team on Nov. 13.