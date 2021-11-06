Rodgers says he's allergic to vaccines

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said Friday he sought alternative treatments instead of the NFL-endorsed COVID-19 vaccinations because he is allergic to an ingredient in two of the FDA-approved shots.

Speaking on SiriusXM's “Pat McAfee Show,” Rodgers said: “I'm not an anti-vax, flat-earther. I have an allergy to an ingredient that's in the mRNA vaccines. I found a long-term immunization protocol to protect myself and I'm very proud of the research that went into that.”

Rodgers, who turns 38 on Dec. 2, did not say what ingredient he was allergic to, or how he knows he is allergic.

Rodgers, who has been tested daily as part of NFL protocols for the unvaccinated, found out he contracted COVID-19 on Wednesday.

Rodgers can't rejoin the Packers for 10 days, missing Sunday's game at Kansas City. He must have a negative test to return to the team on Nov. 13.

The COVID-19 vaccines have been given to more than 200 million Americans and that real-world use plus extra government safety tracking have made clear that serious side effects are extremely rare – and that any risk is far lower than the risks posed by COVID-19.

Browns to release receiver Beckham

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is being released by the Browns, who are cutting ties with Beckham after a drama-filled stay that ended with him being told to stay home from practice this week.

Beckham's unceremonious exit – not completely official – came Friday, his 29th birthday, and a few days after his father shared a video on social media highlighting times when Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield didn't throw passes to the three-time Pro Bowler.

Once the sides finalize financial terms – Beckham is owed $8 million this season – Beckham will be waived and can be claimed by any team with enough salary-cap space. If he clears the waiver wire next week, he'll be a free agent and can sign anywhere.