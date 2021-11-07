The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

  • FortWayne.com home
  • Public notices
  • Jobs
  • Obituaries
  • Celebrations
  • Classifieds
  • Advertising
    •  
    Weather
    Sunday, November 07, 2021 1:00 am

    Jaws' Week 9 Picks

    MARK JAWORSKI | The Journal Gazette
    Schedule Comments Prediction
    Atlanta at New Orleans, 1 p.m. Saints lost QB Winston, but their defense is still there. Saints 23-21
    Buffalo at Jacksonville, 1 p.m. Bills get chance to build their lead in AFC race. Bills 30-14
    Cleveland at Cincinnati, 1 p.m. Browns drama vs. rebounding Bengals in showdown. Bengals 24-21 
    Denver at Dallas, 1 p.m. No Miller means plenty of time for Dallas QB to throw. Cowboys 28-18
    Houston at Miami, 1 p.m. Battle of the deplorables goes to Miami. Dolphins 26-20 
    Las Vegas at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m. Another bad week for Vegas, COVID woes for Giants. Raiders 23-20
    Minnesota at Baltimore, 1 p.m. Vikes are reeling, Ravens coming off a bye week. Ravens 30-23
    New England at Carolina, 1 p.m. Patriots showing signs of life; Panthers getting healthy. Patriots 20-17
    L.A. Chargers at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m. Herbert, Chargers need Brotherly Love hug and win. Chargers 25-22
    Arizona at San Francisco, 4:25 p.m. Cardinals got stung at home now need to hurt Niners. 49ers 26-24
    Green Bay at Kansas City, 4:25 p.m. Love fest for Packers, but Chiefs may be rude hosts. Chiefs 27-21
    Tennessee at L.A. Rams, 8:20 p.m. Rams getting stronger with Miller as Titans got weaker. Rams 30-21
    Chicago at Pittsburgh, 8:15 p.m. (Mon.) Bears must steel themselves against ferocious Pittsburgh defense. Steelers 21-14

    Byes: Detroit, Seattle, Tampa Bay, Washington

    Last week: 9-6; Season: 77-45

    – Mark Jaworski, The Journal Gazette

    mjaworski@jg.net

    Share this article

    Share
    Email story

    Subscribe to our newsletters

    * indicates required
    Newsletters  