Sunday, November 07, 2021 1:00 am
Jaws' Week 9 Picks
MARK JAWORSKI | The Journal Gazette
|Prediction
|Atlanta at New Orleans, 1 p.m.
|Saints lost QB Winston, but their defense is still there.
|Saints 23-21
|Buffalo at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.
|Bills get chance to build their lead in AFC race.
|Bills 30-14
|Cleveland at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.
|Browns drama vs. rebounding Bengals in showdown.
|Bengals 24-21
|Denver at Dallas, 1 p.m.
|No Miller means plenty of time for Dallas QB to throw.
|Cowboys 28-18
|Houston at Miami, 1 p.m.
|Battle of the deplorables goes to Miami.
|Dolphins 26-20
|Las Vegas at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.
|Another bad week for Vegas, COVID woes for Giants.
|Raiders 23-20
|Minnesota at Baltimore, 1 p.m.
|Vikes are reeling, Ravens coming off a bye week.
|Ravens 30-23
|New England at Carolina, 1 p.m.
|Patriots showing signs of life; Panthers getting healthy.
|Patriots 20-17
|L.A. Chargers at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.
|Herbert, Chargers need Brotherly Love hug and win.
|Chargers 25-22
|Arizona at San Francisco, 4:25 p.m.
|Cardinals got stung at home now need to hurt Niners.
|49ers 26-24
|Green Bay at Kansas City, 4:25 p.m.
|Love fest for Packers, but Chiefs may be rude hosts.
|Chiefs 27-21
|Tennessee at L.A. Rams, 8:20 p.m.
|Rams getting stronger with Miller as Titans got weaker.
|Rams 30-21
|Chicago at Pittsburgh, 8:15 p.m. (Mon.)
|Bears must steel themselves against ferocious Pittsburgh defense.
|Steelers 21-14
Byes: Detroit, Seattle, Tampa Bay, Washington
Last week: 9-6; Season: 77-45
– Mark Jaworski, The Journal Gazette
