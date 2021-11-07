Jaws' Week 9 Picks

Schedule Comments Prediction

Atlanta at New Orleans, 1 p.m. Saints lost QB Winston, but their defense is still there. Saints 23-21

Buffalo at Jacksonville, 1 p.m. Bills get chance to build their lead in AFC race. Bills 30-14

Cleveland at Cincinnati, 1 p.m. Browns drama vs. rebounding Bengals in showdown. Bengals 24-21

Denver at Dallas, 1 p.m. No Miller means plenty of time for Dallas QB to throw. Cowboys 28-18

Houston at Miami, 1 p.m. Battle of the deplorables goes to Miami. Dolphins 26-20

Las Vegas at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m. Another bad week for Vegas, COVID woes for Giants. Raiders 23-20

Minnesota at Baltimore, 1 p.m. Vikes are reeling, Ravens coming off a bye week. Ravens 30-23

New England at Carolina, 1 p.m. Patriots showing signs of life; Panthers getting healthy. Patriots 20-17

L.A. Chargers at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m. Herbert, Chargers need Brotherly Love hug and win. Chargers 25-22

Arizona at San Francisco, 4:25 p.m. Cardinals got stung at home now need to hurt Niners. 49ers 26-24

Green Bay at Kansas City, 4:25 p.m. Love fest for Packers, but Chiefs may be rude hosts. Chiefs 27-21

Tennessee at L.A. Rams, 8:20 p.m. Rams getting stronger with Miller as Titans got weaker. Rams 30-21