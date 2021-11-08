Browns put aside eventful week, win

CINCINNATI – With drama swirling and doubt threatening to wreck Cleveland's season, Myles Garrett felt Baker Mayfield needed to address the Browns before kickoff.

As pregame warm-ups finished, they had a moment while huddling with their teammates.

“He looked at me before I was about to speak,” Garrett said, “and I pointed at him and said, 'You got it.'”

Mayfield and the Browns didn't miss Odell Beckham Jr. one bit.

Mayfield threw two touchdown passes, Nick Chubb ran for 137 yards and the Browns, sparked by cornerback Denzel Ward's early 99-yard interception return for a TD, ended a chaotic week by smashing Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals 41-16 on Sunday.

The Browns (5-4) came in desperate for a win after dropping three of four. Their situation turned turbulent on Wednesday when Beckham, the popular and polarizing wide receiver, was exiled for poor behavior and the team decided to release him.

“Our whole locker room needed that,” Mayfield said. “We played for each other. It's just the type of team we have. I trust the guys in this locker room. I've said it over and over again, and I truly mean it.

“When adversity hits, nobody flinched. It was a long week. I'd be lying if I said otherwise.”

The Bengals (5-4) hurt themselves with mistakes and dropped their second straight. Burrow threw two interceptions and was sacked five times – twice by blitzing cornerback Troy Hill – and standout Bengals rookie Ja'Marr Chase dropped two passes, one in the end zone.

“I didn't play very well,” Burrow said. “If I play better, we have a chance to win that game. I just didn't play well, and that's all there is to it.”

Ward's interception – at that point, just the sixth takeaway by Cleveland's defense this season – came after the Browns had sacked Burrow on third down, only to have it nullified by tackle Malik McDowell lining up offside.

Burrow then tried to hit Chase in the right corner, but Ward jumped the route and returned it the length of the field to set the tone on a day the Browns could do little wrong.

With each stride by Ward, the Browns seemed to put distance between themselves and the Beckham saga.

“We were focused on getting takeaways and then when he took it 100 to the house, I knew we had put it completely behind and we were ready,” Garrett said.

Leading 24-10 at halftime, the Browns put it away on Chubb's 70-yard TD sprint in the third quarter, triggering a wild celebration along Cleveland's sideline.

Chubb also scored on a 1-yard run in the second quarter when the Browns built their big lead despite being outgained and their defense being on the field for nearly 23 minutes in the first half.

Mayfield, who has been playing for weeks with a stabilizing harness on his left shoulder, connected with Donovan Peoples-Jones on a 60-yard TD pass in the first half and an 18-yarder to David Njoku in the fourth.

Mayfield suffered a cut on his left knee in the second half and finished 14 of 21 for 218 yards and a 132.6 passer rating.

Burrow went 28 of 40 for 282 yards and the two picks, raising his season total to 22.